jane.n Vivaldi Team
Hi-ya!
This week's poll is a repeat of a poll from ~5 years ago. Let's see if and how much things have changed since then.
Visit vivaldi.net to let us know which operating systems you currently use. Have they changed in the past 5 years?
Thank you for participating!
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
Nothing wrong with repeats during the dog days
Is it "do you use" in general, or "do you use Vivaldi on"?
Because if we're talking work, I "use" Linux every day.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@Pathduck said in Friday poll: Operating systems:
Is it "do you use" in general, or "do you use Vivaldi on"?
In general, but hopefully Vivaldi has been installed on all of them (if possible).
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
"I've seen things you sysadmins wouldn't believe.
Blue screens blooming like wildflowers during a critical Windows update.
I watched Arch Linux users compile kernels at 3 AM near the GitHub nebula.
I saw Macs crash — beautiful, expensive crashes — in the middle of a keynote.
All those moments will be lost in time, like... system logs in /dev/null.
Time to reboot."
Aaron Translator
