When a tab stack is collapsed, tab cycling (Ctrl+Tab, Ctrl+Shift+Tab) should skip over the tabs within that collapsed stack, similar to how Chrome handles collapsed tab groups.

Current Behavior: Tab stacks can be collapsed to save visual space

However, when using Ctrl+Tab to cycle through tabs, Vivaldi still navigates into collapsed stacks

This defeats the purpose of collapsing stacks and creates inconsistent user experience

Requested Behavior: When a tab stack is collapsed, tab cycling should treat it as a single unit

Ctrl+Tab should skip over all tabs within collapsed stacks

Only expanded stacks should have their individual tabs included in the cycling order

Users should still be able to manually click on collapsed stacks to access those tabs

Why This Feature is Important:

Consistency with Industry Standards

This behavior is standard across modern browsers:

Chrome: Tab groups when collapsed are completely skipped during Ctrl+Tab cycling

Edge: Same behavior as Chrome with tab groups

Firefox: While different in implementation, respects grouped tab boundaries

Safari: Tab groups follow similar navigation patterns

Logical User Experience

When users collapse a stack, they're indicating those tabs are temporarily not needed

Tab cycling should respect this user intention

Current behavior creates cognitive dissonance - visual collapse without functional collapse

Improved Productivity

Users often have 20+ tabs organized in multiple stacks

Cycling through collapsed stacks breaks workflow and focus

This feature would make tab management more efficient for power users

Implementation Suggestions

Add toggle in Settings > Tabs: "Skip collapsed stacks when tab cycling"

Could be enabled by default for consistency with other browsers

Should work with both keyboard shortcuts and mouse wheel tab cycling

Use Cases:

Research Sessions: Collapse reference tabs while working on current task

Project Management: Keep different projects in separate stacks, collapse inactive ones

Resource Management: Reduce visual clutter while maintaining organized workflow

This feature would bring Vivaldi in line with standard browser behavior and significantly improve tab management workflow for users with multiple tab stacks.