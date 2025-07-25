-
When a tab stack is collapsed, tab cycling (Ctrl+Tab, Ctrl+Shift+Tab) should skip over the tabs within that collapsed stack, similar to how Chrome handles collapsed tab groups.
Current Behavior: Tab stacks can be collapsed to save visual space
However, when using Ctrl+Tab to cycle through tabs, Vivaldi still navigates into collapsed stacks
This defeats the purpose of collapsing stacks and creates inconsistent user experience
Requested Behavior: When a tab stack is collapsed, tab cycling should treat it as a single unit
Ctrl+Tab should skip over all tabs within collapsed stacks
Only expanded stacks should have their individual tabs included in the cycling order
Users should still be able to manually click on collapsed stacks to access those tabs
Why This Feature is Important:
- Consistency with Industry Standards
This behavior is standard across modern browsers:
Chrome: Tab groups when collapsed are completely skipped during Ctrl+Tab cycling
Edge: Same behavior as Chrome with tab groups
Firefox: While different in implementation, respects grouped tab boundaries
Safari: Tab groups follow similar navigation patterns
- Logical User Experience
When users collapse a stack, they're indicating those tabs are temporarily not needed
Tab cycling should respect this user intention
Current behavior creates cognitive dissonance - visual collapse without functional collapse
- Improved Productivity
Users often have 20+ tabs organized in multiple stacks
Cycling through collapsed stacks breaks workflow and focus
This feature would make tab management more efficient for power users
Implementation Suggestions
Add toggle in Settings > Tabs: "Skip collapsed stacks when tab cycling"
Could be enabled by default for consistency with other browsers
Should work with both keyboard shortcuts and mouse wheel tab cycling
Use Cases:
- Research Sessions: Collapse reference tabs while working on current task
- Project Management: Keep different projects in separate stacks, collapse inactive ones
- Resource Management: Reduce visual clutter while maintaining organized workflow
This feature would bring Vivaldi in line with standard browser behavior and significantly improve tab management workflow for users with multiple tab stacks.
@player0 said in Feature Request: Respect Collapsed Tab Stacks When Tab Cycling:
Consistency with Industry Standards
So called “Industry Standards” are not agreed open. Independent browsers make their own standards. Skipping tabs that are in stacks is silly; it just makes it hard to access those tabs.
@player0 said in Feature Request: Respect Collapsed Tab Stacks When Tab Cycling:
When users collapse a stack, they're indicating those tabs are temporarily not needed
That may be your intention, but for me, collapsing stacks is done just to save space. If the tabs are no longer needed, I will close them.
@player0 said in Feature Request: Respect Collapsed Tab Stacks When Tab Cycling:
Add toggle in Settings > Tabs: "Skip collapsed stacks when tab cycling"
Options are usually good to allow for users’ different workflows. Changing defaults should not be done without a very good reason; it upsets existing users for no benefit. Those who want to change defaults can edit Settings.
@player0 said in Feature Request: Respect Collapsed Tab Stacks When Tab Cycling:
Research Sessions:
Save a window with its tabs as a session. Only open the session when you want to work on that project. Avoid tab clutter by closing tabs that you don’t need at the moment.
-
@Pesala said in Feature Request: Respect Collapsed Tab Stacks When Tab Cycling:
That may be your intention, but for me, collapsing stacks is done just to save space. If the tabs are no longer needed, I will close them.
Yes, I collapse tab stacks to save space, but when switching tabs using Ctrl+Tab, if any collapsed stack comes between tabs, the collapsed stacks become active and I have to move through all tabs in that stack before reaching my target tab. This process takes more time and looks annoying to me.
-
-
RadekPilich
However I believe what you want can be accomplished by using next/previous tab shortcuts. It won't adhere to the last activation order, but this can get that via tab cycler. If used together, you can navigate across the tabs as necessary.
There is no concept of collapsed / expanded tab stack in Vivaldi, all you have is active tab and active tab stack.
-
I agree. A setting (not a forced feature) to avoid selecting tabs that are collapsed when cycling with ctrl+tab should be added.
It's silly to say that since tabs are collapsed, they should be cycled. Well, there's a reason we're collapsing them. We want to keep those for a later time. Example, I am waiting for a client to reply, and he may take a week. I'll collapse that tab group and wait for him. I don't need to create a session or close those tabs, that's not my workflow.
I upvote this. A new setting would be great.