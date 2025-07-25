-
Privacy.sexy is an open-source privacy tool that helps users implement security and privacy best practices on Windows, macOS, and Linux operating systems[^4].
Key features include:
- Hundreds of customizable privacy and security scripts
- Free and transparent codebase
- Reversible changes if issues occur
- Web version requiring no software installation
- Desktop version with additional direct script execution capabilities
- Independent, portable scripts without cross-dependencies
- Extensive testing and community verification[^4]
The tool comes in two versions:
- An online web version that runs without installing software
- An offline desktop version with expanded functionality for running scripts directly[^4]
The project is built using TypeScript and Vue.js, with the desktop application created using Electron[^8]. All aspects of the application, including infrastructure and deployments, are open-source and automated through a system called "bump-everywhere"[^4].
supermurs Supporters
Seems nice, thanks for sharing! I will try it out later today, not on my work computer.
ThePfromtheO Ambassador Translator
@Catweazle Windows has the most options, obviously!
A lot of things to clean, remove, change…
MacOS is after it, and then, the last, is Linux.
@ThePfromtheO, anyway these type of apps can be usefull, it's always better to dive yourself through the Windows settings, maybe helped by GodMode, there are already a lot of opyions with which you can improve the privacy.
Also not so complicated to debloat Windows, desactivating and deleting apps and services not needed.
This Privacy.sexy and other make this only easier for those which don't have enough notions to tinker with the system
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@Catweazle said in Privacy is sexy:
This Privacy.sexy and other make this only easier for those which don't have enough notions to tinker with the system
As this requires running Powershell scripts as Admin, I would not say it's something for the faint of heart.
In fact, I would probably go through the scripts it creates.
Also PS scripts are known to throw nasty red errors what would scare away most people, but at least it looks like it does do some
try/catch
It does not allow where you install it, and clocks in around 350MB not including the cache.
WPD, 1MB portable, does most of the same things:
https://wpd.app
@Pathduck, or the hellzerg Optimizer, which also has more features. Anyway, this Privacy Sexy don't need to be installed.