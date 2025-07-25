last edited by jubr

Long-time Vivaldi user here, fed up with waiting. Gloves off.

Resulting in workspace-window-names.js :

/* * Vivaldi - Workspace Window Names - Created by @jubr * Version 2025.07.25 * * This Vivaldi JS Mod patches the window title to prepend the current `[Workspace]` name, * so you can quickly find the intended window to switch to. * * If no Workspace is selected the window title will be left alone. * Note a hidden or modded `Workspaces` button will most likely break this script. * * For installing this script check out https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/10549/modding-vivaldi/ * and https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/10592/patching-vivaldi-with-batch-scripts * Debug console can be accessed at `vivaldi:inspect/#apps` */ (function () { let currentWorkspace = ""; let previousWorkspace = ""; let titleElement = null; let targetTitle = ""; // Setup colorized logging with .bind to preserve source lines const style = { template: "%c[%cwwn%c]", bracket: "color:rgb(100, 96, 96);", accent: "color:rgb(21, 143, 162);", header: "color:white; font-weight: bold;", reset: "color: null; background-color: null;", }; const log = window.console.log.bind(window.console, style.template, style.bracket, style.accent, style.bracket); const logc = function (tpl, ...args) { window.console.log(`${style.template} ${tpl}`, style.bracket, style.accent, style.bracket, ...args); } logc("🚀 %cworkspace-window-names.js", `background-${style.accent} ${style.header}`); function workspaceCheck(node) { const workspaceButton = node.querySelector('.button-toolbar.workspace-popup > button'); if (!workspaceButton || !workspaceButton.title) { return; } log(`Workspace changed to '${workspaceButton.title}'`); previousWorkspace = currentWorkspace; currentWorkspace = (workspaceButton.title == "Workspaces" ? "" : workspaceButton.title); targetTitle = titlePrependWorkspace(); titlePatchElement(targetTitle); } function workspaceChangeDetector() { // Use this element as source because everything underneath it is being replaced, so the mutation observer is also gone. const tabBar = document.querySelector(".toolbar-tabbar-before"); workspaceCheck(tabBar); const tabBarObserver = new MutationObserver(function (mutations) { //log("TabBar Mutations:", mutations); mutations.forEach(function (mutation) { mutation.addedNodes.forEach(workspaceCheck); }); }); tabBarObserver.observe(tabBar, { childList: true, characterData: true, subtree: true }); } function titleChangeDetector() { titleElement = document.getElementsByTagName("head")[0].getElementsByTagName("title")[0]; const titleObserver = new MutationObserver(function (mutations) { //log("Title Mutations:", mutations); mutations.forEach(function (mutation) { const observedTitle = mutation.target.innerHTML; // Is it still the same? targetTitle = titlePrependWorkspace(); if (targetTitle === observedTitle) { return; } log(`Title element changed to '${observedTitle}'`); titlePatchElement(targetTitle); }); }); titleObserver.observe(titleElement, { childList: true, characterData: true, subtree: true }); } function titleWithoutWorkspace(title) { let cleaned = title; if (previousWorkspace) { const previousPrefix = `[${previousWorkspace}] `; if (cleaned.startsWith(previousPrefix)) { cleaned = cleaned.substring(previousPrefix.length); } } if (currentWorkspace) { const currentPrefix = `[${currentWorkspace}] `; if (cleaned.startsWith(currentPrefix)) { cleaned = cleaned.substring(currentPrefix.length); } } return cleaned; } function titlePrependWorkspace() { if (!titleElement) { return ""; } const workspacePrefix = (currentWorkspace ? `[${currentWorkspace}] ` : ""); return `${workspacePrefix}${titleWithoutWorkspace(titleElement.innerHTML)}`; } function titlePatchElement(newTitle) { if (!newTitle || newTitle === titleElement.innerHTML) { return; } log(`Patch title to '${newTitle}'`); titleElement.innerHTML = newTitle; } // Loop waiting for the browser to load the UI const intervalID = setInterval(function () { const browser = document.getElementById("browser"); if (browser) { clearInterval(intervalID); titleChangeDetector(); workspaceChangeDetector(); } }, 300); log("Prepare to see spurious title changes as a result of Vivaldi internals 😈"); })();

This will prepend "[Work] " to the window title if your workspace is called... drumroll... "Work"

#enjoy!

jubr out.

Changelog

2025.07.25 - Fix initial Workspace detection

2025.07.24 - Initial version