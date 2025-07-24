-
flibustier
How to completely disable it? I disabled it
but it still activates
mib2berlin Soprano
@flibustier
Hi, I cant reproduce this on Vivaldi 7.5.3735.56.
Are you up to date?
flibustier
@mib2berlin just updated few hours ago
Vivaldi 7.5.3735.56 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision ac802bb9cb6286b655dd212a7023f560f215137b
and got suspicion "direct match" function i didnt like. All extentions are disabled. Didnt help.
mib2berlin Soprano
@flibustier
I just enable it for testing if aliexpress is a direct match in my country, it is.
You can wait a bit if other user can confirm it and/or create a second profile, change nothing except the direct match setting.
Disabled extensions are not really disabled or you would have an empty extension page.
On which OS you are?