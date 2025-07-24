-
This is not a Linux-specific suggestion, but for Vivaldi as a whole.
I've been using the force dark mode on all sites feature and liking it preventing me from getting flash-banged on sites that don't have dark mode or that have it & default to light mode. (I've actually gotten a few people to try Vivaldi because of this single feature. ) The issue comes on those sites that look like garbage because of the color changes it makes.
To get around this while preserving functionality, I would like to propose an exception list be added, exactly like the others that already exist for different features. For example, force dark mode on all web sites except https://192.168.1.34/* and http://127.0.0.1 because the pages I'm developing look horrid with forced dark mode on.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Ruler2112
Hi, we have some feature requests for a exception list.
A user create a page for existing requests, you can search there.
In this case:
https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=exception&minscore=0&tagsEnabled=
One request get 28 user votes so can imagine it has not high priority, there are 5000 other requests.
Anyway, you can vote with the like button in the first post.
@mib2berlin I did not know about that system. Thank you for the link
Looking at a couple of the hits reveals that the work has already been done, but only in the android version. (Makes me curious what developer has an android phone & implemented it just for his own phone. ) Kinda ridiculous IMO, but I did find an extension that's reputed to allow this so I might just turn off the built in feature in favor of a third party's software.
Also, there are 4 separate requests for the same feature - guess mine will be the 5th. Hope there's some kind of system internally that combines votes on all the various copies of requests for the same feature to get a true indication of the interest.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Ruler2112
If the moderators are aware of multiple requests all get closed/archived.
I don't think the votes are added, I also think this will never get implemented nativ in Vivaldi.
It's simply a chrome://flag used to get it kind of work.
Some users use the Dark Reader extension which can do all this and more, maybe you check this.