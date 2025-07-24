This is not a Linux-specific suggestion, but for Vivaldi as a whole.

I've been using the force dark mode on all sites feature and liking it preventing me from getting flash-banged on sites that don't have dark mode or that have it & default to light mode. (I've actually gotten a few people to try Vivaldi because of this single feature. ) The issue comes on those sites that look like garbage because of the color changes it makes.

To get around this while preserving functionality, I would like to propose an exception list be added, exactly like the others that already exist for different features. For example, force dark mode on all web sites except https://192.168.1.34/* and http://127.0.0.1 because the pages I'm developing look horrid with forced dark mode on.

Thank you