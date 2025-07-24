Vivaldi’s Direct Match claims to be private, but quietly adds affiliate codes to some links without telling the user.

There’s currently no way to:

See which links have referral tracking

Preview the full URL before clicking

Disable just the affiliate part (you have to turn off the whole feature)

This violates trust and transparency. If Vivaldi cares about privacy, they should:

Label affiliate links clearly without obfuscation Let users preview URLs for security!! Add a toggle for affiliate tagging to keep users in control of their browser features.

I think this is a gross privacy violation as Direct Match could have been implemented with toggles for referral codes and address bar modifications. This was done on purpose and it's very SAD that it has to be posted here.