Is there a option how to visually be notified like flashing tabs or in some way when I have second or more of same webpage in different tabs !?
Very hard to navigate and sort opened tabs when I don't see that some are repeating !!
Any ideas ?
Thanks !
I don't know if there's any notification possible but if you open the sidebar and select the "windows and tabs" panel, You'll see "duplicate tabs" which has a "close all duplicate tabs" button.
barbudo2005
Look this post:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/98353/workspaces-cause-a-slow-pc/18
PS:
Please don't tell me you want to view the two tabs that are duplicated. Hahaha.