@ThePfromtheO Well, any publicity is good publicity I guess. Just wonder if these "tech writers" use AI when writing these so-called "articles".
And do these writers actually exists?
These things are either hallucinated by an AI or written by someone who has no idea what they're talking about:
Lacks a clean design and interface, so it may not appeal to most people
Average browsing speed despite being Chromium-based, which should make it perform faster
Uses more memory and storage to run effectively
@Pathduck
And, aren't they right?
On my machine, yes, V is slower than Brave, for example. But I sacrifice that happily as a price for the superpowers it gives to me.
And yes, the default look is not as… empty as other browsers are.
So, this looks to be right too, no?
@ThePfromtheO Chrome and maybe Opera is the only browsers I would define as having a "clean" UI by default.
But Chrome is a dumbed-down browser for idiots and grandmas to shop online.
Edge is by far the worst when it comes to a UI, it's a complete mess.
Average browsing speed despite being Chromium-based, which should make it perform faster
Uses more memory and storage to run effectively
How have they measured this "average browsing speed"?
Any data or sources for this claim of "more memory and storage"?
Have these people even seen how much disk space is used by Edge?
Or are they just making things up as they go?
Probably looked at what people said. I said this too, and continue to say it, 'cause it's true in my case.
@ThePfromtheO If you don't have sources and data to point to, in my view you're just being a bad journalist spouting misinformation.
Probably looked at what people said.
Have they done a poll, and if so, where's the data?
️
@Pathduck
IDK, it might be AI that wrote the article based on others. But those weren't wrong, anyway.
Vivaldi wasn't the fastest in the past, but this has changed a lot since >v7. Currently, apart of Vivaldi, I use also Zen and SSuite Netsurfer, apart in the backhand EDGE. Vivaldi is way faster than all of these, which are without extensions, apart the adblocker, bookmarks or anything else. Vivaldi in cold start in the morning open in less than 2 seconds, loading pages in milliseconds, even YT. No, Vivaldi is currently BLAZING fast. Maybe they wrote it some time ago, but for sure not about the current version.
Sad my device can't do that.
It usually takes it ≥5 seconds.
Mostly after an ugly crash it had a couple of weeks ago. But IDC, 'cause I'll soon change the OS, hopefully!
@Pathduck unfortunately nowadays it's getting harder and harder to find real writers and not AI junk
@mathieulefrancois, there are several reviews of Vivaldi, almost all very positive in good and known tech publications since years. But also in blogs where the reviews appear as copy paste from others, often outdated, presenting an review in 2025 abot Vivaldi v5. Naturally worst if it was made with AI.
It isn't necesarly bad to have a good review with AI, I made the test in Andi and the result is this:
Vivaldi Browser Review 2025
Vivaldi stands out as a highly customizable Chromium-based browser focused on privacy and power users, with approximately 3.1 million active users[^1][^2].
Key Features
- Tab Management: Offers tab stacking, split-screen viewing, and workspaces for organizing multiple tabs[^1]
- Built-in Tools: Includes ad blocking, tracker protection, email client, calendar, notes, and RSS reader[^1]
- Privacy Focus: Collects minimal user data and uses end-to-end encryption for syncing between devices[^2]
- Performance: Delivers fast page loads with relatively low RAM usage compared to Chrome[^1]
What's New in 2025
Version 7.5 introduced:
- Colored tab stacks for better organization
- Enhanced DNS over HTTPS settings
- Improved ad blocking with support for strict3p and strict1p rules
- Refined tab context menus and interface improvements[^20]
Strengths
- Extensive customization options for interface and functionality
- Chrome Web Store extension compatibility
- Strong privacy protections with minimal data collection
- Responsive development team that implements user feedback[^17]
Limitations
- Not fully open source - approximately 3% of code remains proprietary
- Occasional bugs and performance issues on some systems
- Limited iOS support compared to desktop version
- Business model not yet profitable[^16]
Performance
Recent tests show:
- Download speeds averaging 177 Mbps
- Upload speeds reaching 64 Mbps
- Latency improvements with most results in the 10-20ms range[^25]
Pricing
Free to download and use across Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS platforms[^1].
[^1]: TechWise Insider - Vivaldi Browser Review 2025
[^2]: CloudWards - Vivaldi Review 2025
[^16]: The Internet Review - The Web Browser for Those of Discerning Taste: Vivaldi
[^17]: SlashGear - It's Time To Ditch Chrome And Start Using Vivaldi
[^20]: Vivaldi Blog - Vivaldi 7.5: color, clarity, and control
[^25]: PCMag - I've Been Testing Starlink Satellite Internet Since 2022
Naturally not the same as using a crappy stock GPT
@Catweazle Quite accurate, and to the point, actually! Didn't miss the important parts.
I like it!
Download speeds averaging 177 Mbps
Upload speeds reaching 64 Mbps
Latency improvements with most results in the 10-20ms range[^25]
That's the most ridiculous hallucination
The source for that is an article about Starlink connection speeds.
What if people reading that AI crap see that and say:
"Those are really bad speeds, I get much better speed on my 1GBps connection with Chrome so I'm sticking with that!"
AI users are not generally known for their understanding what "reading sources" mean.
-
@Pathduck
And, I think people should rather do the tests themselves?
After all, you're the only one who you can trust.
-
That's what people say, but you know it's not true. People trust whatever crap they read on the internets.