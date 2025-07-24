-
sunsetblvd
I'm currently using Vivaldi Snapshot 7.6.37!56.4 on Android 15, nothing phone 2.
At some point the find function stopped working (I think it started after the last update) and I haven't seen any post related to what I'm experiencing. Like in the screenshot, the cursor just blinks and nothing happens after I press enter in the text box (using Google keyboard if it matters).
Is it only me, or is it a known bug? Also, does anyone know how to troubleshoot this bug?
Thanks in advance!
mib2berlin Soprano
@sunsetblvd
Hi, I try to reproduce it but get this:
@sunsetblvd
@mib2berlin
I can confirm this: on my armv7 and A10 - the same! In the latest Snap broken web page search!
On the latest release, the search works fine.
If we select the search key and click on Enter again, we get a selection, but without bookmarks in the side vertical.
If I remove the search mode now, the selection will remain yellow.
mib2berlin Soprano
@far4 and @sunsetblvd
I am sorry, I automatically test in stable.
@sunsetblvd
I will check the bug tracker.
mib2berlin Soprano
@sunsetblvd
I found a report:
VAB-11459
Find in page does not work
It is marked as fixed
Cheers, mib
sunsetblvd
That's great!
I really appreciate the prompt response!!
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
In Snapshot 7.6.3756.4 (Android 10), it's working for me.