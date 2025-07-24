Recently I've experienced scam computer security alert webpages locking my mouse pointer and prompting me to call them to save me. I'm not that stupid but as a strictly GUI user my only solution was to use the power button to escape.

A moderator in the Vivaldi Linux community forum reported that the Keyboard Lock API doesn't work in Vivaldi (or fails to work properly) and that the Chrome developers removed user access to the PointerLock API permission settings. It would seem to me that giving any web page permissionless access to my hardware is bad.

Any chance that you can add permission setttings in the Global Website Permissions section for both the PointerLock API and KeyBoardLock API with a default setting of DENY or ASK?

Thanks.