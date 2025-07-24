-
Hello, can we get son information about the bug of the address bar being empty or blank when scrolling on a website. It is very annoying and it is making me think about changing browsers. I have submitted several bug reports regarding this issue without any answer. It happens on both stable and snapshot version.
I am using Vivaldi 7.5.3737.113 stable on Android 15 one UI 7. GALAXY S25 ULTRA.
I would appreciate any help.
-
@rafaelpaez87
Hi, you reported to the Vivaldi bug tracker?
Then please add a bug number starting with VBA-123456.
If you report it to the forum it is only to get feedback from other users.
Open digitaltrends.com and scroll down the address bar and the tool bar disappear, if I scroll up they appear.
The URL digitaltrends.com never goes blank.
In this case I can not reproduce this on my devices, specs in my signature.
-
@mib2berlin thanks for your answer. This is the latest ticket VAB-11544. Is there anyway I can attach a video of the issue here?. I had sent a screen recording when I submitted the bug report.
-
@rafaelpaez87
VAB-11544 is still unconfirmed but only a few hours old.
There is no video attached only an image.
You can add one to the report in reply of the confirmation mail, simply attach it to a reply.
In the forum you can attach animated GIF's, max. 2MB or upload it anywhere and add the link here.
-
@mib2berlin said in Address bar issue:
@rafaelpaez87
VAB-11544 is still unconfirmed but only a few hours old.
There is no video attached only an image.
You can add one to the report in reply of the confirmation mail, simply attach it to a reply.
In the forum you can attach animated GIF's, max. 2MB or upload it anywhere and add the link here.
Here is a link of the screen recording. Also, I will attach the video to the latest bug report.
https://quickshare.samsungcloud.com/vZmQcTCQJFSP
There a 2 more bug reports that I sent a few weeks ago. VAB-11476 and VAB-11477.
I really appreciate the help, this issue is very annoying and it has been happening since the major update to 7.5. I have never experienced this issue previously.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@rafaelpaez87
You have changed two default settings, address bar at top and the tab bar?
I cant reproduce this here in the forum on the Recent page, does this happen on all pages?
Please add a link to your example page.
EDIT: The video arrived in the report.
The other reports are closed as duplicates.
-
rafaelpaez87
@mib2berlin said in Address bar issue:
@rafaelpaez87
You have changed two default settings, address bar at top and the tab bar?
I cant reproduce this here in the forum on the Recent page, does this happen on all pages?
Please add a link to your example page.
EDIT: The video arrived in the report.
This happens on most websites, the thing is, it is not all the time but very often. Yes, those are the 2 settings a I have changed. However, it happened before with the address bar on top as well. Here is the link to the website of the screen recording.
https://www.elsevier.es/es-revista-gastroenterologia-hepatologia-14-articulo-patologiadel-suelo-pelvico-S021057050875088X
Also, I would like to add that I tried using Vivaldi snapshot and the issue persisted as well, even from a clean install.
-
@rafaelpaez87
OK, I will add the link to the report and add some information but I cant confirm the report.
Other testers like me and developers will check it but it can take some time.
You can ask about the status of a report in the bug status thread:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/27450/what-is-the-status-of-vb-already-reported-bug-issue/
Cheers, mib
-
rafaelpaez87
@mib2berlin I appreciate your interest and help on this issue. Here is another video of the forum website having the same issue. I don't know if it might be related to Vivaldi being restricted on battery usage. I will select the optimized setting and see if the issue disappears.
https://quickshare.samsungcloud.com/w1AUXwrY5JHs
I am adding the new video to the bug report as well.
Thanks a lot,
Rafael
Edit: just checked without any battery restrictions and the issue still persists.