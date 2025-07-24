Hello, can we get son information about the bug of the address bar being empty or blank when scrolling on a website. It is very annoying and it is making me think about changing browsers. I have submitted several bug reports regarding this issue without any answer. It happens on both stable and snapshot version.

I am using Vivaldi 7.5.3737.113 stable on Android 15 one UI 7. GALAXY S25 ULTRA.

I would appreciate any help.