-
I have created a number of groups with a number of websites within each group. But I can't figure out how to switch between groups without having to create a new tab/website.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Gramps57
Hi, Groups are part of the Speed Dials system so you can have different Speed Dials.
I always work from Speed Dials so it is ideal for me.
Maybe it is better for you to use tab stacks, more info:
https://help.vivaldi.com/android/android-browse/android-tab-stacks/
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
To navigate between the groups, you can tap on the group titles to view the Speed Dial bookmarks in that group.
To go to the next/previous group, swipe left or right on the screen.
-
Thanks Jane and mib...
I was confusing myself. I was thinking Groups were like Workspaces, which is what I really want. I understand that Vivaldi Android doesn't offer this. In leu of that I think mib.... 's suggestion of Stacked tabs is the closest option.
So, I think I have a handle on it all now. Thanks again.
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Vivaldi on Android also has windows, which are available on some Android phones (e.g., Samsung).
They're easily available on the tablet version from the main menu, but on a phone, follow these steps to see if windows are also available on your phone.