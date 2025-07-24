-
Where does Vivaldi stand on its position on MS Recall?
As of 23rd July 2025 The Register reports.....
"In an effort to protect user privacy, Brave browser 1.81 will prevent Microsoft Recall from screenshotting it by default.
Brave Software, which offers a Chromium-based browser tricked out with extra privacy controls, argues that Recall still presents a risk, even if transitioning it from opt-out to opt-in has mitigated concerns.
"Recall is antithetical to Brave's goals as a privacy-first browser, and as such we should disable Recall's ability to capture what the user does on Brave,"
"If you want Recall to screenshot Brave, the browser's settings menu allows you to override the block."
I have been led to believe that Vivaldi is also a privacy based browser. So where is Vivaldi on this issue?
Pesala Ambassador
@Lestsrade Turning it off at the system level is best. Not only Vivaldi needs to be protected. I am sure that Vivaldi would want to disable it.
See Private Tab
@Lestsrade, MS Recall can be usefull for some users and tasks, but certainly is a big security and privacy risk. On the other hand it's very easy to desactivate it in the Windows setting, with which the issue is resolved.
- Open Settings: Click on the Start button, then choose Settings (you can also press Windows + I).
- Access Privacy & Security: Select Privacy & Security from the left sidebar.
- Go to Activity History: Scroll down and click on Activity history.
- Disable Recall: You’ll see an option labeled Let Windows collect my activity from this PC. Uncheck this option to disable Recall.
Anyway, Recall don't exist in W11 Home edition, only in version Pro and Education
I'm not sure if the browser should handle this. From a brief research is only for Pro and Education and needs a Copilot+ PC which is not extremely popular. Also, seems they put now as an opt-in feature (for good reasons).
tarquin Vivaldi Team
We are evaluating the steps to take here, but it definitely seems like a good protection to have. As it stands, Recall has some dramatic privacy or legal risks, since it stores screenshots of everything you do, and even if you do not live in an environment with an oppressive authority, a lot of what you browse is likely to be something you do not want to accidentally share, or have an "AI" service accidentally leak. It does not matter whether it is in a private window (which Recall should protect by default) or not, since screenshots can reveal a lot of things, or could violate GDPR within organisations. Imagine a hospital with Recall enabled on a computer, screenshotting everyone's medical records. And any person who has sent you online chat messages or webmail messages, cannot possibly consent to having their information stored in that way - they may object to Recall, and have it disabled on their own computer, but yours could then violate their choice by having Recall screenshotting your browser, and storing it in a manner which is not compatible with the end-to-end encryption of the chat site. The data is only protected as well as the weakest link - person or software - in the chain, and that might not be in your control. This screenshot data is a goldmine if it falls into the wrong hands, whether that is spyware authors or an authoritarian regime. (Not to mention the early reports of Recall storing text in an insecure manner.)
However, if users have chosen to enable it, then that is something they should be allowed to do, so we would not want to outright disable features of their computer for them.
It is worth noting that Recall is not currently enabled by default. Users have to have chosen to enable it. However, given that Microsoft initially talked about enabling it by default, we are concerned they will randomly enable it by default at some point in the future.
@tarquin, at least it won't ocurre in my case, the first thing I do always in Windows in a new PC/Lap is to strip out all the crap, spyware, telemetries and services not needed, leaving the plain OS. Installing Portmaster for privacy (there will enter or leaving nothing which I don't like) and WindHawk (mandatory in W11) for modding the GUI to my like (Taskbar, menus Explorer, Startmenu, etc., whose settings in W11 are almost inexistent), also substitute some Windows apps with FOSS alternatives.
So windows does what I want, not what M$ want, except needed security updates. I think it's a good system.
stpvid1 Supporters
@Catweazle after reading these comments I checked my Win11Pro settings, and screenshot recording is Off , didn't even know about this, luckily it was already off not used ...also looking into Portmaster, interesting
@stpvid1, yess, Portmaster is one of the best apps ever for Windows, nothing better to monitor and controll the whole traffic, easy and intuitive to use, great DNS settings, optional an SPN service (paid), it's something like an VPN on steroids.
