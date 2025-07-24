We are evaluating the steps to take here, but it definitely seems like a good protection to have. As it stands, Recall has some dramatic privacy or legal risks, since it stores screenshots of everything you do, and even if you do not live in an environment with an oppressive authority, a lot of what you browse is likely to be something you do not want to accidentally share, or have an "AI" service accidentally leak. It does not matter whether it is in a private window (which Recall should protect by default) or not, since screenshots can reveal a lot of things, or could violate GDPR within organisations. Imagine a hospital with Recall enabled on a computer, screenshotting everyone's medical records. And any person who has sent you online chat messages or webmail messages, cannot possibly consent to having their information stored in that way - they may object to Recall, and have it disabled on their own computer, but yours could then violate their choice by having Recall screenshotting your browser, and storing it in a manner which is not compatible with the end-to-end encryption of the chat site. The data is only protected as well as the weakest link - person or software - in the chain, and that might not be in your control. This screenshot data is a goldmine if it falls into the wrong hands, whether that is spyware authors or an authoritarian regime. (Not to mention the early reports of Recall storing text in an insecure manner.)

However, if users have chosen to enable it, then that is something they should be allowed to do, so we would not want to outright disable features of their computer for them.

It is worth noting that Recall is not currently enabled by default. Users have to have chosen to enable it. However, given that Microsoft initially talked about enabling it by default, we are concerned they will randomly enable it by default at some point in the future.