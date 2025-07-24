-
Whenever I right click on the toolbar, the toolbar editor appears in the context menu.
I don't always want to edit the toolbar. After I make a change, I want to turn off the toolbar editor.
Pesala Ambassador
@zzala Settings, Appearance, Menu Customisation, and remove the menu item.
Edit: It doesn’t seem to possible to edit the context menu for the entire toolbar, just for individual buttons: Back, Forward, Rewind, Fast Forward, Reload, Home, and Text Field. If the Search Field is shown as a button, the customise menu appears there too.
Settings, Keyboard, View, Customise Toolbar, and assign a keyboard shortcut to open the Toolbar Editor. Choose a shortcut that you find easy to remember (e.g. Ctrl+Alt+E), but difficult to execute in error.
@Pesala Thanks to this I was able to remove the customise menu.
