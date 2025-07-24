I updated the Vivaldi Browser to: v7.4.3684.55 (Stable channel) (64-bit) & now have a VPN button.

I've never used a VPN, but have read some good (& some bad) reviews about VPNs & wanted to try it out for myself.

So I clicked the VPN button & was asked to sign in using my Vivaldi credentials:



After signing in using my Vivaldi credentials, I see this message:



My questions are:

1: Am I creating a Proton account?

2: If I don't like the VPN, how do I delete the Proton VPN account (IF 1 was indeed created for me)?

3: When I exit the Vivaldi browser, will I also be exited out of Proton?