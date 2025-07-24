-
I updated the Vivaldi Browser to: v7.4.3684.55 (Stable channel) (64-bit) & now have a VPN button.
I've never used a VPN, but have read some good (& some bad) reviews about VPNs & wanted to try it out for myself.
So I clicked the VPN button & was asked to sign in using my Vivaldi credentials:
After signing in using my Vivaldi credentials, I see this message:
My questions are:
1: Am I creating a Proton account?
2: If I don't like the VPN, how do I delete the Proton VPN account (IF 1 was indeed created for me)?
3: When I exit the Vivaldi browser, will I also be exited out of Proton?
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
- yes
- visit proton website, log in, visit account settings, delete
- yes
-
@luetage
Will deleting the Proton VPN account have any side effects to my Vivaldi account?