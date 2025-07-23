Far as I can tell, Keyboard Lock does not work in Vivaldi at all. Testing here:

https://permission.site

https://chrome.dev/keyboard-lock/

It works in Chrome, Opera and Edge, but also fails in Brave with the same JS error. So either Vivaldi and Brave decided to not implement this API or it's "just a bug".

However, it might still be possible for rogue websites to capture keys through Javascript like is done here:

https://www.toptal.com/developers/keycode

https://unixpapa.com/js/testkey.html

The built-in hotkeys like Ctrl+W , Ctrl+N , Ctrl+T should still work though.

Vivaldi even has a setting specifically overriding websites capturing keys:



In the worst case, most OS have a "dead mans key" to allow at least terminating the browser process.

In Windows this would be Ctrl+Alt+Del allowing you to open Task Manager and break the lock.

The OS-reserved Alt+Tab might also work to swap windows.

A reboot should not be necessary.

If you can come across any such site that completely breaks this please post the url here in `code blocks` so it won't be linked.

The Chrome for Developers blog post seems to make clear that permission for access to these APIs is revokable by the user.