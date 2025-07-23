-
Vivaldi crash when
- Click to download link in discord
- After download trying to drag and drop my file from floating download panel
- Vivaldi just crash without any logs
P.s
In new profile this not work but after I disabled all extension nothing changed.
It still crash after drag / drop
Video:
Vivaldi about:
Vivaldi 7.5.3735.54 (Stable channel) (64 бита) Версия c47c35665a1303a6eeeadf8fd6e463bdb82b725e ОС Windows 10 Version 21H2 (Build 19044.6093) JavaScript V8 13.8.258.26 User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/138.0.0.0 Safari/537.36 Командная строка "C:\Users\Dinaco\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --flag-switches-begin --debug-packed-apps --silent-debugger-extension-api --flag-switches-end --flag-switches-begin --disable-features=StaticStorageQuota --flag-switches-end Путь исполняемого файла C:\Users\Dinaco\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe Путь к профилю C:\Users\Dinaco\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default
Windows x64 version 10 21H2 (19044.6093)
@wd1 Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
If that does not help, report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number you got by bug report mail.
And if interested read blog article, if you like to know about "A bug’s life at Vivaldi".
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
And send the crashdump from time of crash.
It would be great if you could send the dev team crash dumps from time of crash so that they can understand what is triggering the crashes.
Here's more info about how to send crash dump files:
@DoctorG VB-118888