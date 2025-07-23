@ wd1 Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:

https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/

If that does not help, report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.

Once that is done, share the bug number you got by bug report mail.

And if interested read blog article, if you like to know about "A bug’s life at Vivaldi".

Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.

And send the crashdump from time of crash.

It would be great if you could send the dev team crash dumps from time of crash so that they can understand what is triggering the crashes.

Here's more info about how to send crash dump files: