When VPN was first introduced, I installed it via Vivaldi. I also installed VPN Password Manager. Both seemed to work ok until this morning.

I had difficulty signing into my bank account. The Bank username and password were correct but the bank server wouldn't accept my credentials. I tried resetting both Bank user name & password to no avail.

I saw that under my bank username and password dialog, there was a vpn dialogue of some kind which I couldn't see because it was beneath the bank data. I think what was happening was that, although I signed onto the correct bank url, using correct bank credentials, VPN Password manager was inserting a random password. That's what I think the problem is but I have no idea how to solve this. Meantime, I cannot get onto my bank server.

After about 2 hours of reading Vivaldi VPN help articles & help files from other sources, I wasn't making any progress. VPN kept asking me if I was using the correct domain. Couldn't figure that out. Read about custom domains to no avail. I figured Vivaldi had some special domain name so it could connect with VPN.

Via Windows Uninstall, I uninstalled VPN but when I opened Vivaldi, some portion of VPN remained on my machine. I looked for NordVPN via the registry and couldn't find a single line for that or Proton or Nord, etc.

Went to the web to find more information. There was some and although I followed the directions, i.e. user name / password combination, VPN kept asking me if I was using the correct domain.

I uninstalled the VPN extension, reset my machine and whenever I started Vivaldi, it displayed "unable to reach the server".

I really don't know where to go from here and I really need some help getting out of this mess if you can spare the time. Thank you.