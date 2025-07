I wanted to use a european browser, so I chose Vivaldi. The first 3 months it went well, but then I started experiencing it was slow, would freeze and crash.

I went from flatpack to download the stable rpm. In hope that performance would be better but the same troubles.

I am on Fedora, and a x1 carbon gen 8.

I am just using brave now, with none of the problems.

bobbobhund