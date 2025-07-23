@ DoctorG said in Can't play any video format, It crashes the page.:

Try each and tell, does it work in shell with

vivaldi --disable-extensions &

vivaldi --disable-extensions --disable-gpu &

vivaldi --user-data-dir="$HOME/TESTVIV/" &

Non of them worked, I tried 3 of them and still can't play yt video.

Probably another packaging issue by NixOS. It isn't even listed here https://github.com/NixOS/nixpkgs/tree/master/pkgs/applications/networking/browsers as it used to be, so who maintains a way for it to be installed there while ensuring that it is working right in a non-FHS distro? I fear you are on your own, or you could wait for someone using NixOS to show up I guess.

You are right it is used to be there, Vivaldi got removed from there because of lack of maintainers, And i have found the source as it is added in nixpkg website. https://github.com/NixOS/nixpkgs/tree/nixos-25.05/pkgs/by-name/vi/vivaldi.

Maybe a nerd added this but yeah it does have issues.