So i am trying to play youtube video from some days and nothing is working, I am on NixOS, package version is
7.5.3735.54 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)Even if it's outdated i can not just update it as it's NixOS. I have tried udemy, youtube.
Graphics Feature Status ======================= * Canvas: Hardware accelerated * Direct Rendering Display Compositor: Disabled * Compositing: Hardware accelerated * Multiple Raster Threads: Enabled * OpenGL: Enabled * Rasterization: Hardware accelerated * Raw Draw: Disabled * Skia Graphite: Disabled * TreesInViz: Disabled * Video Decode: Hardware accelerated * Video Encode: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled * Vulkan: Disabled * WebGL: Hardware accelerated * WebGL2: Hardware accelerated * WebGPU: Disabled * WebNN: Disabled Version Information
I also tried guest mode and even there vivaldi can't play any Vidoes.
@nahianadnan1234 Try each and tell, does it work in shell with
vivaldi --disable-extensions &
vivaldi --disable-extensions --disable-gpu &
vivaldi --user-data-dir="$HOME/TESTVIV/" &
Probably another packaging issue by NixOS. It isn't even listed here https://github.com/NixOS/nixpkgs/tree/master/pkgs/applications/networking/browsers as it used to be, so who maintains a way for it to be installed there while ensuring that it is working right in a non-FHS distro? I fear you are on your own, or you could wait for someone using NixOS to show up I guess. I would rather ask about it in some NixOS forum to be honest.
Non of them worked, I tried 3 of them and still can't play yt video.
You are right it is used to be there, Vivaldi got removed from there because of lack of maintainers, And i have found the source as it is added in nixpkg website. https://github.com/NixOS/nixpkgs/tree/nixos-25.05/pkgs/by-name/vi/vivaldi.
Maybe a nerd added this but yeah it does have issues.
I always had some issues with vivaldi even from 1.5 years or more on vivaldi, such as slow performance, now this video format or whatever issue, and so on. So can someone from here officially add vivaldi to NixOS and optimize it as it wants?
I would give that 1e-20 % probability, probably less .
Yeah i do know this, Vivaldi is not even in appimages, And AFAIK it will never be in appimage, So the best way to run vivaldi on NixOS is with nixpkg, And don't know what to say at this point.
@nahianadnan1234 I think I saw here an unofficial appimage version being mentioned or something, you could search for it, what other ways are supported under NixOS I don't know, maybe as a flatpak or in a container or using
distrobox(wrapper for podman/docker).
oddbjornmr
I also have the same issue on nixos. The flatpak does work on my system though.
Could it be someting with the video codec downloading has changed and made vivaldi-ffmpeg-codecs not work anymore.
oddbjornmr
Looks like using the override with ffmpeg codecs broke it for me, but just using the normal package fixed it.