Is the Vivaldi Linux deb package already compatible with the new Deb882 sources file format? So far I've unsuccessfully tried to convert the current vivaldi.list source file to the new format.
@plelivel Used still the olf format
deb [arch=amd64] https://repo.vivaldi.com/stable/deb/ stable main
I guess after Debian 13 Triexie comes up that will change.
Trixie will be released in a few weeks and AFAIK the Deb882 format is already the default in the last two or three Ubuntu releases, so I think it's about time that Vivaldi makes the switch as well.
Really? I do not see that i have to use it on my Ubuntu 24.02 LTS and Ubuntu 25.04. They still use the old format.
plelivel Supporters
On my current (X)ubuntu 25.04 system the sources files in /etc/apt/ were automatically converted when upgrading to 24.04 LTS last year. The upgrade process apparently executed the apt modernize-sources command for that. It also tried to convert /etc/apt/sources.list.d/vivaldi.list, but that failed.
@plelivel Perhaps because i installed Ubu 24 and 25 from LiveDVD the last months i had not such upgrade of apt sources.
jeffmcneill
@plelivel Error message on trying to modernize-sources:
Modernizing /etc/apt/sources.list.d/vivaldi.list...
- Writing /etc/apt/sources.list.d/vivaldi.sources
Warning: Could not determine Signed-By for URIs: https://repo.vivaldi.com/stable/deb/, Suites: stable
Seems some issue with what and where the gpg file is located.
- Writing /etc/apt/sources.list.d/vivaldi.sources
jeffmcneill
How to fix:
- Download and install (and move, etc.) the gpg file as per this link:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/42382/no_pubkey-error/9?_=1753325284283
- Do
modernize-sources, then edit the vivaldi sources to:
Types: deb URIs: https://repo.vivaldi.com/stable/deb/ Suites: stable Components: main Signed-By: /etc/apt/trusted.gpg.d/vivaldi.gpg
Tnx, I will try that asap. I consider it more a workaround than a sustainable solution btw.
That's funny, i installed 24.04 LTS on a new machine, and my apt --help knows nothing of "modernize-sources".
The conversion possibly was triggered by another script, I'm not sure. That's the main reason why I used the word 'apparently' in my earlier post; it's an assumption. As English is not my native language it might be an incorrect choice of words.
Fact is that my regular Ubuntu sources files are using the new format for more than a year now and that the Vivaldi sources file doesn't work with the new format.
@plelivel actually, that command does exist somewhere, i'm not sure where.
I write deb822 files by hand (and especially moving the key block one space to the right) and would dearly love having that command...
@rec00k Maybe you need a newer version of apt.
Since apt version 2.9.26, you can run apt modernize-sources as root to automatically rewrite the .list files and converting them to .source files, as long as they are valid already. Otherwise, versions 2.3.10 or later supports the new format and can be manually modified. The new files would reside is the sources.list.d/. The deb822 format has the same information that the single line has, but ...
@jeffmcneill you can put the key block inside the deb822, which f.e. looks like
Signed-By:
-----BEGIN PGP PUBLIC KEY BLOCK-----
Version: GnuPG v1.4.7 (GNU/Linux)
.
mQINBFjlSicBEACgho//0EzxuvuCn01 ...
where starting with the BEGIN line, everything must be shifted 1 blank to the right.
-
@lfisk yep that's it,
$ dpkg -l apt
...
ii apt 2.8.3 amd64 commandline package manager
in my Ubuntu 24.04 LTS.