Hello everyone,
I have a suggestion regarding the pinned tabs feature.
The Problem: Inactive pinned tabs minimize to favicon size. This makes:
- Identification difficult, especially when I have many tabs with similar icons.
- Navigation problematic, as the small clickable area requires more precision and slows down switching between tabs.
The Proposal: Please consider adding an option in the settings that would allow for:
• Maintaining a consistent width for all pinned tabs (active and inactive), so their titles are always visible and the clickable area is larger.
I believe such an option would significantly improve the usability of pinned tabs, enhancing both identification and navigation. This could be an opt-in/opt-out setting.
Thanks for your consideration.
Peter
Pesala Ambassador
@Conthorta This seems to be the same as Option to Not Shrink Pinned Tabs
