Hi ! In the latest (Windows) desktop Vivaldi, even if I add a new password, it does not synchronize to my phone, and I also tried the opposite, adding a new password on the phone and requesting synchronization, but I wait in vain, the new password does not appear, although everything else does. Could you help me please?
@Kaluc81 I do not see this on my 7.5.3737.113 / Redmi Note 7 / Android 10.
Which Android do you run? We know from forum that some newer Androids do not sync.
@DoctorG I am using Vivaldi 7.5.3737.113 on Android 11 / Samsung Galaxy A50. It was good and worked well so far. Now what can I do, because I need every password, including the new password.
Vivaldi needs have access to stream.vivaldi.com where it gets the update sync notifications from.
It can take seconds and up to some minutes to get updated dependand on server load, i guess..
Sometimes a restart of Vivaldi on PC + Android helps to force sync.
And you can try to open
vivaldi:sync-internalsand hit Trigger GetUpdates button.
@DoctorG Thx for your help.