-
I really miss the "Delete" button in the messages list (horizontal view). Can this be enabled?
Huge fan of Vivaldi
BR
Thomas
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@thkri
Hi, do you mean this one?
And what do you meat with Enable?
I really miss the "Delete" button in the messages list (horizontal view). Can this be enabled?
Huge fan of Vivaldi
BR
Thomas
@thkri
Hi, do you mean this one?
And what do you meat with Enable?
Opensuse Tumbleweed x86_64 KDE 6.3 X11, Windows 11 Pro, Vivaldi latest
HP Probook Intel(R) i5-8350U 16 GB, GPU UHD 620, SSD 256 GB
Miniforum-B550 AMD Ryzen 7 4700G 16 GB, Radeon Graphics
Redmi Note 14, HyperOS Android 15