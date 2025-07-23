I wanted to add a "Clean" profile for easily testing all the ClouidFlare issues I'm seeing.

https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/user-profiles/

Add a new profile Click on the Profile button in the top right corner of the browser window and select Manage People. Click on Add Person at the bottom of the popout menu. Pick a name for the new profile, select or upload an avatar and decide whether you want a Desktop shortcut for the profile or not. Click Add Person. You can also manage profiles from Settings > General > Profile Management and click on Manage Profiles, or type “Manage Profiles” in Quick Commands. Move or hide the Profile button You can change the location or remove the User Profiles button by Editing Toolbars. If you don’t want to use the multiple profile feature or don’t want the button to clutter your Address Bar, right-click on the User Profiles button > Edit > Remove from Toolbar.

But...

There is no profile button in the top right corner of mine - unless I choose guest mode, then there is a button but no option to add anything.

Settings > General > Profile Management doesn't exist.

Search for Profile Management shows Address Bar -> Profile Management -> Manage Profiles...

https://vivaldi.com/blog/vivaldi-at-work-and-at-home/

That’s managed through the Profile button in the top right corner of the browser window and clicking on “Manage Profiles”. Alternatively, go to Settings > Address Bar > Profile Management and click on Manage Profiles. You can add a new person via “Add Person” in the bottom right corner of the Profile Management window. Find out more about managing user profiles on our Help pages.

No Add button in the Profile Management window. (screenshot)

Somehow I found the Toolbar Editor, and was able to put my Profile icon on the (bottom position) Address Bar next to my extensions.

From there I could see Profile icon in toolbar.png ,,,

And clicking there I reached the really Dim Add Profile.png ...

Which looked like it was disabled, but actually worked.

The new profile opened in blinding white light mode, which I can't read without zooming in around 6X. It would be so much nicer if you put the Dark Mode option ahead of the other setup items!

So I guess I've succeeded at this, but why was it so hard? Maybe the documentation and help sites need some revisions...

The icon in the Address bar is not at the top right if you use the bottom bar position. But the Guest Profile icon was at top right???

I found no web clues how to restore the Profile button if it is gone. I don't remember ever deleting it, but my Vivaldi has been updated for many versions and years...

If you can find it, the Add Profile button is almost invisible.

I found this post with a sort-of Opposite question, lots of info, but no help for my specific issues:

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/109903/disable-ability-to-create-additional-profiles?_=1753239148665