I'm returning to Linux and installed the Vivaldi .deb the other day. (This is on Linux Mint 22 Cinnamon, updated as of this afternoon.)

I'm trying to recreate my mail accounts, which are scattered across several different providers. The first one went well. The three others I tried refused to accept the password I entered.

I keep all my passwords on a spreadsheet and was able to compare what I typed with what I should have typed. They seemed fine. But I couldn't get into accounts on three different sites.

I gave up for the time, but decided to try to synchronize my bookmarks. Sync would not accept my encryption password.

Not to brag, but I don't make typos three times in a row when I'm trying to put in a password. I was able to verify that my keyboard was still sending out the correct characters to a text editor.

Is there something about these setups that I should know?

Thanks for any ideas you can offer.