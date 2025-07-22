-
I tried to search but don't know quite the right words to describe the issue.
Pretty often my window is much taller than the number of tabs in the tabs list, but it stops part way up and shows a scroll bar, instead of showing all of the tabs, since there is plenty of space.
Seems to be a very recent issue.
I have tabs on the left. Another browser workspace doesn't have the issue, and I think closing and reopening the browser cleared it once, but then it came back.
Vivaldi 7.5.3735.54
Closing and reopening that browser and choosing the workspace fixed it. But I think it will come back, as I have "fixed" it before.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@nathanfox The question is what steps need to be taken to trigger the bug? Besides tabs on the side and a bunch of tabs that is.
@luetage Maybe one more detail I do have a tab group (that has a custom name) I see it seems to open collapsed sometimes. I wonder if it sometimes calculates the height of tab list thinking the tab stack is collapsed, but its not..
I am trying to reproduce, but haven't found anything consistent yet..
I switched workspaces and it came up small again. I contracted the tab group and it fit, then expanded it again and it is the correct size.