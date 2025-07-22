I tried to search but don't know quite the right words to describe the issue.

Pretty often my window is much taller than the number of tabs in the tabs list, but it stops part way up and shows a scroll bar, instead of showing all of the tabs, since there is plenty of space.

Seems to be a very recent issue.

I have tabs on the left. Another browser workspace doesn't have the issue, and I think closing and reopening the browser cleared it once, but then it came back.

Vivaldi 7.5.3735.54



Closing and reopening that browser and choosing the workspace fixed it. But I think it will come back, as I have "fixed" it before.