I have several wordpress websites that are hosted by ecowebhosting.co.uk. Recently they migrated all the sites to a new platform and now I get a message on Vivaldi saying my site is insecure.
This happens on :
- Vivaldi for Windows
- Vivaldi for Linux
- Vivaldi on Android.
- only on sites hosted by ecowebhosting.co.uk
I am currently using Vivaldi 7.5.3735.54 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) on Linux.
It DOESN'T happen on:
- Chrome on Linux or Windows
- Bing on Windows
- Firefox on Linux
- Brave browser on Linux
- Sites not hosted by ecowebhosting.co.uk
- ecowebhosting's own site
Clicking on View Site Info shows that the site is insecure.
However, when I click on Continue to site the site opens normally and View site info shows the site is secure -
I have tried the usual things, turning off plugins, reinstalling Vivaldi, changing all the settings to default, flushing the dns cache, deleting cookies etc.
The host can't solve this and neither can I. If you want to try some of my sites look at devusco.com, homsse.com, muruso.com.
So, any ideas what is causing this, only with Vivaldi, and only on sites hosted at ecowebhosting.co.uk.
yngve Vivaldi Team
@Chrisl300 AFAICT the secure server is extremely slow to respond, taking 6 seconds to respond.
That is likely far longer than the Chromium HTTPS-first test is willing to wait, which is likely much less than a second.
Just entering
homsse.com
into Chrome 138 results in the error "Site took too long to respond".
This is something the hosting company will have to fix.
@Chrisl300, have you tried in a guest profile to rule oute extensions and settings as cause?
Anyway, Webbkoll shows me that the websites have some security issues, maybe the test result can help to resolve this issue.
https://webbkoll.5july.net/en/results?url=http%3A%2F%2Fdevusco.com%2F
https://webbkoll.5july.net/en/results?url=http%3A%2F%2Fhomsse.com%2F
muruso.com can't even be resolved by Webbkoll, nor by Mozilla observatory
I forgot about profiles, I don't usually use them.
Created a test profile and the sites load, albeit after a delay. Does this suggest it is an extension. ALL my extensions are turned off in my main profile, and I've deleted quite a few I don't use today.
thanks @yngve and @Catweazle. Am I right in thinking you don't get the insecure site message? I'll feed this info back to the hosting company.
Chris
@Chrisl300, I also get the insecure message, and I take this message always serious, because it is mostly a problem of the website having some security issues and the Webbkoll analyse confirm it.
@Chrisl300 Typing
devusco.comgives first a connect to http://devusco.com and the after many seconds to https://devusco.com.
Typing
https://devusco.comwords after a few seconds.
And you have issues with your certificate ciphers or some security software on your server!
My test with SSLScan
T:\>sslscan devusco.com Version: 2.1.5 Windows 64-bit (Mingw) OpenSSL 3.0.14 4 Jun 2024 Connected to 91.204.209.215 Testing SSL server devusco.com on port 443 using SNI name devusco.com SSL/TLS Protocols: SSLv2 disabled SSLv3 disabled TLSv1.0 disabled TLSv1.1 disabled TLSv1.2 enabled TLSv1.3 enabled TLS Fallback SCSV: Server supports TLS Fallback SCSV TLS renegotiation: Session renegotiation not supported TLS Compression: Compression disabled Heartbleed: TLSv1.3 not vulnerable to heartbleed TLSv1.2 not vulnerable to heartbleed Supported Server Cipher(s): Preferred TLSv1.3 128 bits TLS_AES_128_GCM_SHA256 Curve 25519 DHE 253 Accepted TLSv1.3 256 bits TLS_AES_256_GCM_SHA384 Curve 25519 DHE 253 Accepted TLSv1.3 256 bits TLS_CHACHA20_POLY1305_SHA256 Curve 25519 DHE 253 Preferred TLSv1.2 128 bits ECDHE-ECDSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256 Curve 25519 DHE 253 Accepted TLSv1.2 256 bits ECDHE-ECDSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384 Curve 25519 DHE 253 Accepted TLSv1.2 256 bits ECDHE-ECDSA-CHACHA20-POLY1305 Curve 25519 DHE 253 Server Key Exchange Group(s): TLSv1.3 128 bits secp256r1 (NIST P-256) TLSv1.3 192 bits secp384r1 (NIST P-384) TLSv1.3 128 bits x25519 ERROR: Could not open a connection to host devusco.com (91.204.209.215) on port 443 (connect: Es konnte keine Verbindung hergestellt werden, da der Zielcomputer die Verbindung verweigerte. ). ERROR: Could not open a connection to host devusco.com (91.204.209.215) on port 443 (connect: Es konnte keine Verbindung hergestellt werden, da der Zielcomputer die Verbindung verweigerte. ).