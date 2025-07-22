I have several wordpress websites that are hosted by ecowebhosting.co.uk. Recently they migrated all the sites to a new platform and now I get a message on Vivaldi saying my site is insecure.

This happens on :

Vivaldi for Windows

Vivaldi for Linux

Vivaldi on Android.

only on sites hosted by ecowebhosting.co.uk

I am currently using Vivaldi 7.5.3735.54 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) on Linux.

It DOESN'T happen on:

Chrome on Linux or Windows

Bing on Windows

Firefox on Linux

Brave browser on Linux

Sites not hosted by ecowebhosting.co.uk

ecowebhosting's own site

Clicking on View Site Info shows that the site is insecure.

However, when I click on Continue to site the site opens normally and View site info shows the site is secure -

I have tried the usual things, turning off plugins, reinstalling Vivaldi, changing all the settings to default, flushing the dns cache, deleting cookies etc.

The host can't solve this and neither can I. If you want to try some of my sites look at devusco.com, homsse.com, muruso.com.

So, any ideas what is causing this, only with Vivaldi, and only on sites hosted at ecowebhosting.co.uk.