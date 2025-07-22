Mail has been unstable for a few days but is totally wrecked today.

On Vivaldi startup 1, 2 or 3 accounts (of 7) will connect (then clean-up, prefetch, fetch, flag updates, etc.) but then M3 trips up on the next account (so not always the same account) with 'Socket timed out!' and everything disconnects. Mail Status from status bar then shows topmost accounts as 'Error' and the lower in the list as 'Disconnected'.

I can't force anything to change. A Vivaldi restart goes through it all again (as does a cold boot of PC). I have seen it actually run through all accounts and work properly - but only once today and a power cut terminated that session so I'm back to having no email. Actually, by moving important accounts to top of list in turn I can collect email on a restart before the whole thing collapses (until the next restart) but that's 'distinctly sub-optimal'

All accounts show as Verified. Deleting and recreating my Vivaldi email account (the only one with no aliases) just gets a 'No inbox found to park in' error at restart if left at bottom of list. If moved to top of list it behaved as expected first time just like any other account but then crashes out along with all other accounts whenever any subsequent account gets a socket timeout.

Changing the order of accounts in the list does not change things. It's not as if it stumbles on a specific account (or, indeed, a specific position in the list). Oauth not used except for 2 rarely-used legacy gmail accounts which usually sit at the foot of the list but behave just like the others if moved to the top.

One V window, log level set to Debug, mail status dropdown= 'info', all IMAP and no problems with broadband connection.