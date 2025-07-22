-
Mail has been unstable for a few days but is totally wrecked today.
On Vivaldi startup 1, 2 or 3 accounts (of 7) will connect (then clean-up, prefetch, fetch, flag updates, etc.) but then M3 trips up on the next account (so not always the same account) with 'Socket timed out!' and everything disconnects. Mail Status from status bar then shows topmost accounts as 'Error' and the lower in the list as 'Disconnected'.
I can't force anything to change. A Vivaldi restart goes through it all again (as does a cold boot of PC). I have seen it actually run through all accounts and work properly - but only once today and a power cut terminated that session so I'm back to having no email. Actually, by moving important accounts to top of list in turn I can collect email on a restart before the whole thing collapses (until the next restart) but that's 'distinctly sub-optimal'
All accounts show as Verified. Deleting and recreating my Vivaldi email account (the only one with no aliases) just gets a 'No inbox found to park in' error at restart if left at bottom of list. If moved to top of list it behaved as expected first time just like any other account but then crashes out along with all other accounts whenever any subsequent account gets a socket timeout.
Changing the order of accounts in the list does not change things. It's not as if it stumbles on a specific account (or, indeed, a specific position in the list). Oauth not used except for 2 rarely-used legacy gmail accounts which usually sit at the foot of the list but behave just like the others if moved to the top.
One V window, log level set to Debug, mail status dropdown= 'info', all IMAP and no problems with broadband connection.
@Society Could be caused by:
- Antivirus software
- Internet Security software
- Firewall software
- Filter in Router
- To many connects to remote mail server
- Gateway/Hardware Firewall at Internet Access Point
- Mail provider's mail server misconfiguration
@DoctorG Many thanks for your response. I forgot to include in my 'extra information' that I'm not running third-party AV or security. It sounds as if the trigger-fault is outwith my control but I'm puzzled as to why one account hitting a socket error causes those accounts which have already just connected to error.
The accounts involve several mail providers and the socket error that triggers complete collapse has occurred on more than one of them. There have been instances in recent days when no such error occurs when starting-up or restarting V. That eventually happened yesterday but, happily, it has happened again today after only a few re-starts so I currently have email (and hope there's no interruption to my electricity supply): the problem has started only recently but is not quite a constant failure to connect.
For the past several days, when M3 collapses on start-up I keep re-starting V (after a pause) until it completes connecting but that's now taking more re-starts and has become very tedious so hopefully the root cause is one of those things that will just go away as mysteriously as it arrived.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Society
Hi, wich providers are this?
I use Freenet, Google, Yahoo, Outlook and a Vivaldi account and get sometimes Socket time errors on Yahoo which is ugly slow to respond but it solved itself after some time.
@mib2berlin I don't know that we'll get anywhere with that line of enquiry because, as I indicated, it doesn't seem to be related to a specific account (or provider). I've mentioned my old gmail accounts and Vivaldi account but use none of the others you listed. Then there's my own domains and GMX.com (used to be gmx.net servers because I got my gmx.co.uk email address from them way back when that domain was only available from the German site).
I achieved a clean start today. There have been multiple 'Socket timed out!' messages on every account during the day but all have managed to recover and no obvious knock-on effects on other accounts. The gmail accounts (using Oauth) also showed successful token refreshes with each recovery.