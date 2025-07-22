Tabs closing on their own (I believe it assumes it's a duplicate and closes tab)
Anyone know how to fix this? Here's an example:
I'm watching a youtube video, I like the video and click on the creator to open their page in another tab...it works, but then when I click on "videos" it just closes the tab and brings me back to the tab playing the video. So I can't look at a creators videos in one tab while another tab is playing one of their videos.
If this is supposed to be a feature that closes duplicate tabs automatically, it definitely needs some work. The url's aren't even the same so not sure why this would be happening.
There is no automatic "duplicate tab" closing in Vivaldi that I know of, you can see in the windows and tabs sidepanel if there are dupes but you have to close them manually. Besides, if the urls are different, they are not dupes.
Do you have extensions that could cause this behaviour? Try disabling them all, restart vivaldi and retry.
Pesala Ambassador
@Swainman If a YouTube video is playing in a PiP window, I can click on the channel user’s name, and list other videos. The video in the PiP window continues playing until I click on another video, which will then replace the video in the PiP window.