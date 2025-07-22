Anyone know how to fix this? Here's an example:

I'm watching a youtube video, I like the video and click on the creator to open their page in another tab...it works, but then when I click on "videos" it just closes the tab and brings me back to the tab playing the video. So I can't look at a creators videos in one tab while another tab is playing one of their videos.

If this is supposed to be a feature that closes duplicate tabs automatically, it definitely needs some work. The url's aren't even the same so not sure why this would be happening.