The OS of my PC is Linux Mint 22.1
Vivaldi 7.5.3735.54 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
In Vivaldi password manager SETTINGS, the IMPORT FILE button does not appear under IMPORT PASSWORD... why ?? (I'd like to import a .CSV)
@fusmauro internal page chrome:password-manager/settings
@DoctorG said in IMPORT PASSWORD BUTTON:
chrome:password-manager/settings
in the address bar, I write chrome:password-manager/settings... vivaldi:password-manager/settings appears to me, and the button in IMPORT PASSWORD is not there ....
@fusmauro said in IMPORT PASSWORD BUTTON:
chrome:password-manager/settings
I can copy the URL and open with Ctrl+Shift+V.
Try this in address field
chrome://password-manager/settings
@DoctorG said in IMPORT PASSWORD BUTTON:
chrome://password-manager/settings
i did a copy-paste of your address (chrome://password-manager/settings) but unfortunately, the result is as I described in the previous post .....)
@fusmauro I do see the Import Password button.
Import passwords
To import passwords to Vivaldi Password Manager for , select a CSV file.
Pleas show a screenshot of the page.
vivaldi appears in the address bar: ..... but I typed CHROME: ....... if I use the chrome browser, the SELECT FILE password import button shows, but in VIVALDI you can’t. I'm sorry because I like VIVALDI but I think the password manager needs to be improved.
I did drag and drop the image - hopefully it shows ....
@fusmauro Close tab,
click on cloud icon in status bar, logout of Sync.
Restart,
Open chrome://password-manager/settings
Try again.
@fusmauro Did you actually click that area?
excellent !! ....now works ....the file .CSV was imported ! thank you very much for your advice .....
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@fusmauro When reenabling Sync, make sure to actually finish the login process.
This is most likely the cause of the problem, you did not finish logging in to Sync.
@Pathduck said in IMPORT PASSWORD BUTTON:
This is most likely the cause of the problem, you did not finish logging in to Sync.
it's a check that I didn't do and therefore I don't know if the problem arose before or after the synchronization that I recently activated. Anyway, thanks for the info. It was a major issue but now it's solved !!
