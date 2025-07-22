-
Hi,
I have seen that bitwarden password manager works fine on Chrome and auto fill shows up right away. But with Vivaldi the browser I prefer on my android phone(Samsung) it does not see any fields to fill and I have to manually copy and paste which is annoying, could you fix this or how to?
Barnabas29
Yeah, this has been an issue for me since I've been using Vivaldi on my android phone as well. I love the browser besides this issue. It's starting to get really annoying to have to open Bitwarden and copy and paste my passwords all the time.
Thinking of using a different browser until this is fixed.
haynick2 Patron Supporters
If you set Bitwarden as your autofill password manager within phone settings does it not automatically load Bitwarden passwords above your keyboard when you click the username or password fields?
I use 1Password, just a different company, and can confirm that it does give me the option to select my passwords from 1Password above my keyboard. Vivaldi will pop up and ask me if I want to save within Vavaldi password manager but I can just swipe it away.
Barnabas29
@haynick2 It does. It shows up on the keyboard, and looks like it's going to work, but the text fields remain empty. I try the same steps on the same sites in another browser on my phone, and it fills in just fine. It's only every an issue inside of Vivaldi...
haynick2 Patron Supporters
@Barnabas29 that would be frustrating. Hopefully this compatibility bug will get squashed between Bitwarden and Vivaldi
Veddu Supporters Ambassador
I have also encountered this problem for quite some time. Occasionally, closing and reopening the page resolves the issue, though this approach is becoming increasingly inconvenient. It appears that this is not exclusive to Bitwarden; I have observed similar complaints from users of ProtonPass on Reddit.