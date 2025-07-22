@ vivo975 ,

Please review email's source text for value of line beginning Content-Type: — I suspect it is multipart/mixed as shown below:

⋮ Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="------6WMKRY8BE3HOP6QE3JKFTG9J0AUJPM" ⋮

Should that be the case then the cause of the issue is the sending email clienti setting the wrong Content-Type: ; it should be multipart/alternative

Do you know which email client is used to send these messages?

FWIW the other email clients not displaying the message twice are doing so because they are set to display plain text only. To do the same in Vivaldi select Show Messages as Text button, as highlighted below: