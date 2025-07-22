-
On my PC, I've noticed recently that on Sent messages the text of the message is printed once in Aptos 12 pt font and then below it, the verbatim text reappears in Courier New 10 point font. How do I change the setting to remove the second iteration of the message? This does not occur on my phone's Google Mail app with an imap.comcast incoming and smtp.comcast outgoing server that allows me to send and receive messages from both devices. I had never noticed this problem before. Thanks for any help you can provide.
-
@vivo975 ,
There is no setting to address the issue being observed.
It would be helpful to see the email's source text for such a repeated message. To do this:
-
Select a sent message in which the message body contains no personal information
-
Press
Ctrl+
Uto show its source text
-
The message body is only of interest and is located between the first blank line and last line. Copy and paste those lines here between ```. For example if email source text is:
From: [email protected] To: [email protected] Subject: Text Message… Thread-Topic: Text Message… Thread-Index: XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX== X-MS-Exchange-MessageSentRepresentingType: 1 Date: Wed, 23 Jul 2025 22:43:51 +0800 Message-ID: <XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX.EURP190.PROD.OUTLOOK.COM> X-MS-Has-Attach: X-MS-Exchange-Organization-SCL: -1 X-MS-TNEF-Correlator: X-MS-Exchange-Organization-RecordReviewCfmType: 0 msip_labels: Content-Type: text/html; charset="iso-8859-1" Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable MIME-Version: 1.0 <html> <head> <meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type" content=3D"text/html; charset=3Diso-8859-= 1"> <style type=3D"text/css" style=3D"display:none;"> P {margin-top:0;margin-bo= ttom:0;} </style> </head> <body dir=3D"ltr"> <div style=3D"font-family: Aptos, Aptos_EmbeddedFont, Aptos_MSFontService, = Calibri, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; color: rgb(0, 0, 0);" clas= s=3D"elementToProof"> Message body</div> </body> </html>
then post:
``` <html> <head> <meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type" content=3D"text/html; charset=3Diso-8859-= 1"> <style type=3D"text/css" style=3D"display:none;"> P {margin-top:0;margin-bo= ttom:0;} </style> </head> <body dir=3D"ltr"> <div style=3D"font-family: Aptos, Aptos_EmbeddedFont, Aptos_MSFontService, = Calibri, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; color: rgb(0, 0, 0);" clas= s=3D"elementToProof"> Message body</div> </body> </html> ```
When posted it will be shown as:
<html> <head> <meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type" content=3D"text/html; charset=3Diso-8859-= 1"> <style type=3D"text/css" style=3D"display:none;"> P {margin-top:0;margin-bo= ttom:0;} </style> </head> <body dir=3D"ltr"> <div style=3D"font-family: Aptos, Aptos_EmbeddedFont, Aptos_MSFontService, = Calibri, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; color: rgb(0, 0, 0);" clas= s=3D"elementToProof"> Message body</div> </body> </html> ```
-
-
@yojimbo274064400
Thank you for your assistance. Here is the copied text:
------6WMKRY8BE3HOP6QE3JKFTG9J0AUJPM
Content-Type: text/html;
charset=utf-8
Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64
PGRpdiBkaXI9J2F1dG8nPkdyZWF0IHRvIGhlYXIgeW91J2xsIGJlIGF0dGVuZGluZyE8ZGl2IGRp
cj0iYXV0byI+PGJyPjwvZGl2PjxkaXYgZGlyPSJhdXRvIj5TZWUgeW91IHRoZW4hPC9kaXY+PGRp
diBkaXI9ImF1dG8iPjxicj48L2Rpdj48ZGl2IGRpcj0iYXV0byI+TGFycnk8L2Rpdj48L2Rpdj4=
------6WMKRY8BE3HOP6QE3JKFTG9J0AUJPM
Content-Type: text/plain;
charset=utf-8
Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64
R3JlYXQgdG8gaGVhciB5b3UnbGwgYmUgYXR0ZW5kaW5nIQoKU2VlIHlvdSB0aGVuIQoKTGFycnk=
------6WMKRY8BE3HOP6QE3JKFTG9J0AUJPM--
-
I only ever see a single message (part, HTML or Plain). When Show Message as HTML is set I see:
Switching to Show Message as Text:
Can you post a screenshot of what you see.
-
@yojimbo274064400
Sure. Here is a clipping: Hope that is what you are looking for.
-
malikfaisalijaz78
Telelatino: The message text is shown again below in Courier font for clarity or emphasis.
-
yojimbo274064400
Please review email's source text for value of line beginning
Content-Type:— I suspect it is
multipart/mixedas shown below:
⋮ Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="------6WMKRY8BE3HOP6QE3JKFTG9J0AUJPM" ⋮
Should that be the case then the cause of the issue is the sending email clienti setting the wrong
Content-Type:; it should be
multipart/alternative
Do you know which email client is used to send these messages?
FWIW the other email clients not displaying the message twice are doing so because they are set to display plain text only. To do the same in Vivaldi select Show Messages as Text button, as highlighted below:
-
@yojimbo274064400
Yes, you are correct. The Content-Type is listed as "multipart/mixed on the email.
I'm glad to hear that I can just click the Show Messages as Text button to remove it.
The Message-ID indicates the email client that sent the message is email.android.com. I looked it up and learned that when a message is created on an Android device and read in another device (my PC), the message-ID indicator does not change. So, the email client that was used to send this message was the GMail app on my Android device.
I just tested it by sending an email directly from my PC, and did not have repeating lines.
So, I believe, with your assistance, the issue has been resolved.
Of course, if you don't agree and feel that there is something more that I need to do, please let me know.
Thank you very much for your excellent help!
-
Good to read Show Messages as Text helped workaround the issue with Google's email app.
FWIW Google should really fix the bug in their GMail app as any email client displaying the messages as HTML will see the plain text version of the message as well, i.e. not just the sender but also the recipient.