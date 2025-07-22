Hi all,

I'm wondering if there's a way to export all saved sessions from Vivaldi, ideally in a structured format that includes window/tab metadata and can be restored elsewhere.

For context: Tools like Session Buddy offer a robust export feature that lets users back up all recorded sessions at once in JSON format. Here’s a sample snippet of what that looks like:

{ "collections": [ { "title": "Jul 13, 2025 • 7:20 PM", "folders": [ { "links": [ { "url": "https://chatgpt.com/", "title": "ChatGPT" }, { "url": "https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bayes%27_theorem", "title": "Bayes' theorem - Wikipedia" } ] } ] } ] }

This makes session management scalable, especially for power users with many sessions and dozens of tabs per session.

Does Vivaldi offer anything comparable—either natively or via command line, extensions, or external tools? I’m particularly interested in:

Exporting all saved sessions at once

Getting access to window/tab metadata (dimensions, favicons, etc.)

A format suitable for backup, editing, or sync across devices

Thanks in advance!

—Jérémie