Update: I was able to make progress by using the "Duplicate Tabs" tool.

"Fortunately" I have a lot of "duplicate" tabs (i.e., apps like Gmail or ChatGPT or Claude on different tabs), that I could close using that tool.

For some reason, the algorithms involved in those calls seem to be more robust and not be so affected by the large number of tabs.

As someone who did their PhD in algorithm design and analysis, this sounds like an O(N) or an O(NM) algorithm where you only need an O(K) algorithm.

Now that the number of tabs is lower, the UI for workspaces works.

But I'm noticing that delete a workspace is a poorly calibrated operation: It's impossible to do fully on the keyboard, you have to do DEL with the keyboard, then click with your mouse on "Delete" — if you do "Enter" it cancels.

The workspace feature is the best of Vivaldi — for me.

Is it possible to give donations and earmark towards improvement of the workspace feature?

Thank you!