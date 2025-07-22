-
I do not know if this has been asked before, but a search did not yield a good match for my question.
Is it possible to add my Vivaldi hosted blog to JetPack on my phone?
Currently I get the below message (in JetPack) when I try to add it as a self-hosted site.
"Couldn't connect. We received a 403 error when trying to access your site XMLRPC endpoint. The app needs that in order to communicate with your site. Contact your host to solve this problem. "
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Unfortunately, no. Vivaldi blogs cannot be added to Jetpack.
@jane.n thank you for the quick response!