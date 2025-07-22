I'm experiencing issues in Vivaldi currently, the hardware accleration is turned off which makes for a laggy experience, Microsoft Teams doesn't load camera videos, Google Meet can't load background pictures etc.

I've checked the settings in Vivaldi and it's turned on, tried both on:

7.5.3735.54 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

and

7.5.3735.34 (Official Build) (64-bit) (Snapshot)

Goin to: vivaldi:gpu

it says:

Graphics Feature Status

Canvas: Software only, hardware acceleration unavailable

Direct Rendering Display Compositor: Disabled

Compositing: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled

Multiple Raster Threads: Enabled

OpenGL: Disabled

Rasterization: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled

Raw Draw: Disabled

Skia Graphite: Disabled

TreesInViz: Disabled

Video Decode: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled

Video Encode: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled

Vulkan: Disabled

WebGL: Software only, hardware acceleration unavailable

WebGL2: Software only, hardware acceleration unavailable

WebGPU: Software only, hardware acceleration unavailable

WebNN: Software only, hardware acceleration unavailable

I thought it could be related to some powermanagment on my laptop but I've set battery performance to Best Performance and my laptop is plugged in so I'm not sure what the issue is.

Any help is appriciated.

THanks,