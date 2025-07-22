-
I'm experiencing issues in Vivaldi currently, the hardware accleration is turned off which makes for a laggy experience, Microsoft Teams doesn't load camera videos, Google Meet can't load background pictures etc.
I've checked the settings in Vivaldi and it's turned on, tried both on:
7.5.3735.54 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
and
7.5.3735.34 (Official Build) (64-bit) (Snapshot)
Goin to: vivaldi:gpu
it says:
Graphics Feature Status
Canvas: Software only, hardware acceleration unavailable
Direct Rendering Display Compositor: Disabled
Compositing: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled
Multiple Raster Threads: Enabled
OpenGL: Disabled
Rasterization: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled
Raw Draw: Disabled
Skia Graphite: Disabled
TreesInViz: Disabled
Video Decode: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled
Video Encode: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled
Vulkan: Disabled
WebGL: Software only, hardware acceleration unavailable
WebGL2: Software only, hardware acceleration unavailable
WebGPU: Software only, hardware acceleration unavailable
WebNN: Software only, hardware acceleration unavailable
I thought it could be related to some powermanagment on my laptop but I've set battery performance to Best Performance and my laptop is plugged in so I'm not sure what the issue is.
Any help is appriciated.
THanks,
-
@Vuccappella Hi, please download the full GPU info file and share it.
Then try setting
chrome://flags/#ignore-gpu-blocklistto Enabled and restart the browser.
-
@Pathduck Thank you, that flag seems to have worked, I have exported the GPU info file (after enabling the flag) : https://pastebin.com/jmU7kpU1
If you'd like, I can disable and export it again?
Im curious what the problem is and why that flag has to be enabled?
-
@Vuccappella said in Hardware Acceleration Turned Off Problem:
If you'd like, I can disable and export it again?
Not sure if the output is any different with the blocklist override, but try.
Might give more useful information about your GPU.
The reason HW accel is disabled is usually that it's on the blocklist because of driver bugs or outdated hardware.
Note also: Overriding the blocklist might leave you vulnerable to crashes and rendering bugs.
What's your GPU?
Have you updated the drivers?
Have you tested in the latest version of other Chromium-based browsers, Opera, Chrome, Edge etc?
-
@Pathduck
I haven't tested on other borwsers. It's a NVIDIA 3070.
I just saw there's a new "game driver" which I just updated. I'll switch of that override and restart and see if the driver update fixed the issue and if not I'll provide a snapshot of the GPU information without the override.
-
@Vuccappella said in Hardware Acceleration Turned Off Problem:
It's a NVIDIA 3070
Exactly the same as me. I'm on Win10, looks like you're on Win11 but that shouldn't matter.
It's rare that GPU driver updates fixes anything IMO. Unless you've been running REALLY outdated drivers.
I updated today from Nvidia 572 -> 576 drivers. But I rarely update, 572 was in February I think. And I had HW accel on 572.
-
Vuccappella
@Pathduck Welp here's the export with the override disabled https://pastebin.com/DTrzzKTy I restarted vivaldi, updated drivers, disabled over ride but hardware acceleration is not working again now.. I;m also on 576
-
@Vuccappella You seem to have the problem that the crappy integrated laptop GPU overrides the Nvidia one.
GPU0 : VENDOR= 0x1414, DEVICE=0x008c [Microsoft Basic Render Driver], LUID={0,68833}, DRIVER_VENDOR=Google, DRIVER_VERSION=10.0.22621.5415 GPU1 : VENDOR= 0x10de, DEVICE=0x2860 [NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU], SUBSYS=0x3d2d17aa, REV=161, LUID={0,173038003}, DRIVER_VERSION=32.0.15.7688 GPU2 : VENDOR= 0x1414, DEVICE=0x008c [Microsoft Basic Render Driver], LUID={0,68890}, DRIVER_VERSION=10.0.22621.5415
You have a RTX4070, it should be first in the list (GPU0).
Overriding the GPU blocklist probably won't do much good, as it will just try to do HW accel. on the integrated GPU and it will be crap anyway.
I have no idea how to fix such integrated GPU stuff, as I use a real computer with a proper GPU
My guess it's somewhere in the BIOS.
Have you tested in other browsers?
-
WerewolfAX Supporters
@Pathduck said in Hardware Acceleration Turned Off Problem:
My guess it's somewhere in the BIOS.
Depending on the manufacturer of the laptop, there could also be a setting for this based in the manufacturer's Settings-Tools or Energy-Tools. Saw this on some Windows machines already (HP and Dell , I guess, where I saw this).
On these machines the internal bad GPU was used to optimize battery while the better one was just used when higher GPU stuff was required, like rendering Software or a Game.
So have a look through the manufacturers setting-tools if there are any. Sometimes you find a setting there like "GPU Optimization" or "Preferred Graphic System" where you can either switch between "Performance" and "Standard" or something or you can change it from "Auto" to the GPU you want.
Maybe a little additional hint where you could find something to change it outside the BIOS. It's sometimes very hidden, and all manufacturers do it somwhat differently, but it could exist.
-
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@WerewolfAX Yes, disabling the integrated/onboard GPU is probably a Bad Idea, as laptops do this swapping between GPUs for a reason - power saving.
"Most users" don't really need GPU acceleration in the browser, and it can save a lot of battery time - except more and more users watch HD videos, so GPU drivers and the OS really should start prioritizing the discrete GPU for browsers.
Then of course, there's all the crap from GPU vendors and Microsoft hardcoding executable names that will get discrete GPU instead of onboard, so
chrome.exeand
msedge.exewill have HW acceleration working fine, while
vivaldi.exeis ignored.
There was an issue years ago (2023, v6.1) where Vivaldi was forced to make Vivaldi identify to the OS as
chrome.exesince AMD/NVidia had optimized their drivers for such processes...
Windows has a setting for this, mine is empty because I have only one GPU, but added Vivaldi just for the shot:
-
miss typed 3070, meant to sahy 4070 , anyway i dont think it matters too mcuh
The explanation makes sense, I have a feeling its somethign to do with the power managment of the laptop (since to conserve power it sometimes switches off the external GPU and that might be causing issues) but I have no idea why right now.