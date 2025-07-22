Hi All,

on the speed dial page, when I try to move a bookmark to a sub-folder, vivaldi crashes. This issue is a fresh one, if I am not mistaken it appeared after the last update to version 7.5.3737.113. Fortunately there's a workaround - I can move the bookmarks using the bookmarks popup form which allows me to navigate through the whole structure and search for specific entries (or manage it via a PC, making use of bookmark sync). I think we had a similar problem a few years back, but it was all good for a long time.

all the best

Adam