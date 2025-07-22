Work with bookmarks on the Speed Dial Folder - app crashes on moving bookmarks on speed dial
Hi All,
on the speed dial page, when I try to move a bookmark to a sub-folder, vivaldi crashes. This issue is a fresh one, if I am not mistaken it appeared after the last update to version 7.5.3737.113. Fortunately there's a workaround - I can move the bookmarks using the bookmarks popup form which allows me to navigate through the whole structure and search for specific entries (or manage it via a PC, making use of bookmark sync). I think we had a similar problem a few years back, but it was all good for a long time.
all the best
Adam
jane.n Vivaldi Team
That bug was just fixed. It'll need to go through some testing before it reaches the Stable version, though.
Thank you for your patience.
@jane.n
Thank you for your hard work!