Dharumanyo2
I cannot figure out how to remove certain bookmarks. My bookmarks section is empty, save for the 6 I actually use, and the trash is empty. Everything on my start page was also cleared. However, when I type in certain websites the top result is always a bookmark that opens vivaldi.com/bookmark/go and then redirects to the site. The issue is that this will open, for example, the US version of Ebay or Amazon, rather than the version from my own country. So then I have to re-enter the site and select the second option. Anyone know how to fix this? Thank you.
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@Dharumanyo2 It's probably Direct Match, not bookmarks.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/navigation/what-is-direct-match/
Dharumanyo2
@Pathduck Oh yeah, that it is it. Thank you. The bookmark in the URL had me on a completely wrong trail.