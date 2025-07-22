-
If you rename the executable and appropriately adjust the name in the properties path, the delays when opening a new tab are gone. It is as if the OS recognizes a Vivaldi call and injects a few detours.
-
@carnaggio More likely the Graphics drivers, and it is several years since we added a GPU sandbox override for identifying Vivaldi as Chrome in the process info calls on 64-bit Windows.
However, you forgot to mention which CPU variant of Windows you are running. We have recently started suspecting something odd is going on when running on Windows ARM64 systems, and that it may be related to a recent update to a common GPU driver in the past couple of months. (Needless to say, that is really bad behavior by the driver, if that is the case).
If there is such a problem it is likely not that it recognizes "Vivaldi", it is that when it recognizes "Chrome" and "Edge" executables, then it "optimizes" the GPU driver flow. That was the case with the GPU drivers we added the workaround for.
-
@yngve said in Rename Vivaldi.exe to get maximum speed and response:
That was the case with the GPU drivers we added the workaround for.
Monitor 240Hz, RTX360Ti, i7-9700k.
If you open the page: https://webglsamples.org/aquarium/aquarium.html in Vivaldi 7.5, you get a maximum of 120fps, and Vivaldi 7.1 240fps. Renaming Vivaldi.exe does not change anything.
Since we are talking about the driver, can you explain why this is so? Vivaldi began to cut hardware acceleration on WebGL?
-
@bryk Our GPU related code (which runs as a separate process) is entirely maintained by Chromium, we make no changes to it (aside from overriding a couple of more Windows API calls to override the process name reported to the driver). That also applies to WebGL.
Is the Graphics card type name you mentioned correct?
Have you made sure the driver is up to date?
You should check the chrome://gpu information.
We added the name override a few years ago after the Yandex browser team (who also using a non-chrome executable name) posted about their discovery that Nvidia drivers were "optimizing" performance for "Chrome" and "Edge" GPU processes, and that overriding the process name in the sandbox API overrides worked around the problem. (They had previously had a similar issue with an advanced mouse.)
-
@yngve said in Rename Vivaldi.exe to get maximum speed and response:
Правильно ли вы назвали тип видеокарты?
Вы убедились, что у вас установлена последняя версия драйвера?
Yes, I check before I write a message.
Driver 576.88, RTX3060Ti graphics card.
Vivaldi 7.4.3684.55 is nearby, and there are no problems there.
-
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@bryk I get 120fps on the Aquarium test page in both 7.1 and 7.5.
120 is the refresh rate of my monitor.
Only once I increase to 15k fish does it drop below 100.
RTX3070 using driver 572.16.
Sound to me you've set some driver settings for Vivaldi, since it's exactly half your monitor refresh. Meaning it's not a performance issue.
Like Yngve says, GPU rendering in Vivaldi is just done by Chromium.
-
@bryk The gpu status you provided seems to indicate that you have full hardware acceleration for Video and WebGL. Your driver may actually be a couple of days newer than the one on my own machine.
BTW, tests like the one you used depends on a lot of factors, including what else is running on the machine at the same time.
-
-
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@bryk That's ok
And the reason was?
-
@Pathduck said in Rename Vivaldi.exe to get maximum speed and response:
And the reason was?
Stupid, I forgot to turn it off.
vivaldi:flags/#throttle-main-thread-to-60hz
-
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@bryk Interesting, that's probably actually a useful flag for those who want to save some power/battery - and don't really care about stuff like WebGL fps.
60hz is perfectly fine for most people. Except gamers obviously.
I do notice the difference in monitor clarity between 60 and 100hz. But between 100 and 120 any difference is negligible.
Obsessing about framerates > 120 is pretty stupid IMO. Only insane CS gamers have any use of such framerates.
-
@Pathduck said in Rename Vivaldi.exe to get maximum speed and response:
Интересно, что это, вероятно, на самом деле полезный флаг для тех, кто хочет сэкономить заряд батареи и кого не особо волнуют такие вещи, как FPS в WebGL.
Yes, you are absolutely right!
Only if the monitor is, for example, 240Hz and the G-SYNC mode is enabled in the Nvidia control panel, and the frequency is "highest available", then even when scrolling pages you can read them without damaging your eyes. A very big difference.
-
Vuccappella
This post is deleted!
-
@yngve The change to my browser was dramatic. Never experienced better browser performance.
My Display data:
Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
PNP Device ID PCI\VEN_10DE&DEV_2504&SUBSYS_881D1043&REV_A1\4&38CDDA95&0&0008
Adapter Type NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, NVIDIA compatible
Adapter Description NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
Adapter RAM (1,048,576) bytes
Installed Drivers C:\WINDOWS\System32\DriverStore\FileRepository\nv_dispig.inf_amd64_0afec3f2050014a0\nvldumdx.dll,C:\WINDOWS\System32\DriverStore\FileRepository\nv_dispig.inf_amd64_0afec3f2050014a0\nvldumdx.dll,C:\WINDOWS\System32\DriverStore\FileRepository\nv_dispig.inf_amd64_0afec3f2050014a0\nvldumdx.dll,C:\WINDOWS\System32\DriverStore\FileRepository\nv_dispig.inf_amd64_0afec3f2050014a0\nvldumdx.dll
Driver Version 32.0.15.6094
INF File oem45.inf (Section070 section)
Color Planes Not Available
Color Table Entries 4294967296
Resolution 1920 x 1080 x 60 hertz
Bits/Pixel 32
Memory Address 0x0000000084000000-0x00000000850FFFFF
Memory Address 0x0000004400000000-0x0000004401FFFFFF
I/O Port 0x00004000-0x00004FFF
IRQ Channel IRQ 4294967154
Driver C:\WINDOWS\SYSTEM32\DRIVERSTORE\FILEREPOSITORY\NV_DISPIG.INF_AMD64_0AFEC3F2050014A0\NVLDDMKM.SYS (32.0.15.6094, 68.52 MB (71,847,544 bytes), 10/14/2024 10:17 AM)
My System:
OS Name Microsoft Windows 11 Pro
Version 10.0.26100 Build 26100
Other OS Description Not Available
OS Manufacturer Microsoft Corporation
System Name SOCRATES
System Manufacturer ASUS
System Model System Product Name
System Type x64-based PC
System SKU SKU
Processor 12th Gen Intel(R) Core(TM) i9-12900K, 3200 Mhz, 16 Core(s), 24 Logical Processor(s)
BIOS Version/Date American Megatrends Inc. 1805, 10/30/2024
SMBIOS Version 3.5
Embedded Controller Version 255.255
BIOS Mode UEFI
BaseBoard Manufacturer ASUSTeK COMPUTER INC.
BaseBoard Product TUF GAMING Z790-PLUS WIFI
BaseBoard Version Rev 1.xx
Platform Role Desktop
Secure Boot State Off
PCR7 Configuration Elevation Required to View
Windows Directory C:\WINDOWS
System Directory C:\WINDOWS\system32
Boot Device \Device\HarddiskVolume1
Locale United States
Hardware Abstraction Layer Version = "10.0.26100.1"
User Name SOCRATES\franco
Time Zone Central Daylight Time
Installed Physical Memory (RAM) 128 GB
Total Physical Memory 128 GB
Available Physical Memory 87.9 GB
Total Virtual Memory 188 GB
Available Virtual Memory 135 GB
Page File Space 60.0 GB
Page File C:\pagefile.sys
Kernel DMA Protection Off
Virtualization-based security Running
Virtualization-based security Required Security Properties
Virtualization-based security Available Security Properties Base Virtualization Support, DMA Protection, UEFI Code Readonly, SMM Security Mitigations 1.0, Mode Based Execution Control, APIC Virtualization
Virtualization-based security Services Configured Kernel-mode Hardware-enforced Stack Protection
Virtualization-based security Services Running
App Control for Business policy Enforced
App Control for Business user mode policy Off
Automatic Device Encryption Support Elevation Required to View
A hypervisor has been detected. Features required for Hyper-V will not be displayed.
-
@carnaggio It is possible that Nvidia is up to new tricks that go beyond what necessitated the GPU Sandbox changes.
However, I am still missing vital information about your configuration: the output from vivaldi://gpu for both the unmodified Vivaldi executable (e.g. using a standalone install to avoid interference from any setting changes you have made to Vivaldi's configuration), and from your modified instance.
BTW, as was demonstrated above, also make sure to check which settings, flags, and command line arguments you may have added earlier, which may modify Vivaldi's performance in both good and bad directions.
Also: You should provide some stats about what exactly "improved performance" really means.
-
@yngve
An example of improved performance is when clicking on a link in any existing tab, say Google.News, an new tab would open and remain blank for varying amount of time from 20 to 60 seconds. Then the new tab would load. After changing the name to Vivaldi2.exe, The same action would open and load the new tag instantly. After discovering this, I tried to rule out any setting change I may have made in troubleshooting that was problematic, I reset to default values. I have to execute the name change to get performance. Actually, the difference is so great, it is more failure\function than improved performance. I would often give up waiting for the new tab thinking is was blocked.
I do not know how to get the output from vivaldi://gpu.
-
@carnaggio said in Rename Vivaldi.exe to get maximum speed and response:
I do not know how to get the output from vivaldi://gpu.
-
@carnaggio 20+ seconds is unlikely to be caused by GPU or OS issues. A more likely cause is slow servers and/or extensions. alternatively security software. Standalone installs are very useful for debugging this kind of issues.
-
@bryk
Graphics Feature Status
- Canvas: Software only, hardware acceleration unavailable
- Direct Rendering Display Compositor: Disabled
- Compositing: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled
- Multiple Raster Threads: Enabled
- OpenGL: Disabled
- Rasterization: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled
- Raw Draw: Disabled
- Skia Graphite: Disabled
- TreesInViz: Disabled
- Video Decode: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled
- Video Encode: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled
- Vulkan: Disabled
- WebGL: Software only, hardware acceleration unavailable
- WebGL2: Software only, hardware acceleration unavailable
- WebGPU: Software only, hardware acceleration unavailable
- WebNN: Software only, hardware acceleration unavailable
-
The only difference between the two behaviors is vivaldi\vivaldi2.
That seems to eliminate the name "chrome" , slow servers, or extensions, etc.