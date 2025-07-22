@ carnaggio More likely the Graphics drivers, and it is several years since we added a GPU sandbox override for identifying Vivaldi as Chrome in the process info calls on 64-bit Windows.

However, you forgot to mention which CPU variant of Windows you are running. We have recently started suspecting something odd is going on when running on Windows ARM64 systems, and that it may be related to a recent update to a common GPU driver in the past couple of months. (Needless to say, that is really bad behavior by the driver, if that is the case).

If there is such a problem it is likely not that it recognizes "Vivaldi", it is that when it recognizes "Chrome" and "Edge" executables, then it "optimizes" the GPU driver flow. That was the case with the GPU drivers we added the workaround for.