-
Aaron Translator
when click "translate" I get a 503 error
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Works here.
If it still fails for you, try doing a hard refresh (Ctrl+F5 / Shift+Command+R).
-
Chinese Traditional works for me, sometime only after Reload.
But Chinese Simplified is broken.
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Good catch @DoctorG! Confirmed and pinged the team.
-
Aaron Translator
@DoctorG said in Post can't translate to Chinese:
But Chinese Simplified is broken.
It seems to be fixed a few minutes ago.
-
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@Aaron You can use curl to test translations directly at the API:
$ curl -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -d '{"target":"zh-Hans","q":["This is a test"],"source":"en"}' "https://mimir2.vivaldi.com/api/translate" {"detectedSourceLanguage":"en","sourceText":["This is a test"],"translatedText":["这是一个测试"]} $ curl -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -d '{"target":"zh-Hant","q":["This is a test"],"source":"en"}' "https://mimir2.vivaldi.com/api/translate" {"detectedSourceLanguage":"en","sourceText":["This is a test"],"translatedText":["這是一個測試"]} $ curl -sH 'Content-Type: application/json' -d '{"target":"zh-Hant","q":["This is a test"],"source":"en"}' "https://mimir2.vivaldi.com/api/translate" | jq { "detectedSourceLanguage": "en", "sourceText": [ "This is a test" ], "translatedText": [ "這是一個測試" ] }