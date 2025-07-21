-
@gmg Hi. Hope you are getting some free time to enjoy the summer. But if not, I was wondering if there has been any progress made in the Mail > Labels dept of late. Constantly searching for labels that are not in the right order, etc is really frustrating, and I'm sure there are many priorities pressing at once, but for those of use who are using labels/folders, this is a huge PITA. Any progress -- however incremental -- would be very much appreciated. Thanks.
@janrif I just manually sorted my labels in Settings, Mail, Message Label Order and Visibility, into alphabetical order. The labels are correctly sorted in the Mail Panel, and in the context menu on selected messages.
In other words, I cannot reproduce your issue.
FWIW when it became clear that a large number of labels were involved (≥ 94) issue was reproducible and confirmed as VB-118667, see Mail Message Label Order & Visibility Bug? | Vivaldi Forum
Hello @Pesala. How many labels did you test with?
@janrif Eight
That's the difference in what we are experiencing. When you have more than 49 (I think) folders, nothing works. I can sort the first 8 as well, even a few more but not all.