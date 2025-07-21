-
Since a few weeks, I can't use the email client anymore.
The status bar and panel icons for email disappeared, and all of my 8 mail accounts are marked as "not connected" in the tree.
When I look into the log, it says
[imap, [email protected]]Not connected - Attempting to connect [email protected]
for all of these accounts. Other clients work fine.
MacOS 15.5, Vivaldi 7.5.3735.44 (Stable channel) (arm64)
Any ideas?
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@cukabeka
You likely have multiple windows open. Mail is only available in the first one, so look for it in other windows.
As for the connection issue, does a restart fix it?