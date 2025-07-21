-
The default has always been to "open in new tab stack" first in the context menu, now it has been positioned to second place as per the latest Chrome updates. As this has always been a default behavior, I have made mistakes several times by selecting the wrong option as it has become an automatic behavior for me to be positioned in first place.
Furthermore, keeping it as the first option is a more common behavior than opening tabs in new tabs without grouping them, becoming a mess by searched subject.