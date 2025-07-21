I had this annoying experience that sometimes in a video clicking on the fullscreen icon either did nothing or switched to some theater mode. For the longest time I couldn't find out why, as a restart resolved the issue temporarily. In the meantime I found out, that my pinned tab of Google Calendar has some open popup alerts, that are only visible if you select the tab. But these popups still completely block videos from going into fullscreen, without any clue to the user why.

My questions are: why are these alert popups not on top of everything? Why does it block video fullscreen? How can I stop this behavior without disabling all alerts (could be other tabs, too)?