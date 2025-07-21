-
I had this annoying experience that sometimes in a video clicking on the fullscreen icon either did nothing or switched to some theater mode. For the longest time I couldn't find out why, as a restart resolved the issue temporarily. In the meantime I found out, that my pinned tab of Google Calendar has some open popup alerts, that are only visible if you select the tab. But these popups still completely block videos from going into fullscreen, without any clue to the user why.
My questions are: why are these alert popups not on top of everything? Why does it block video fullscreen? How can I stop this behavior without disabling all alerts (could be other tabs, too)?
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@Tuexss Hi, I can reproduce this on Windows as well, and I find this confirmed bug:
VB-109392 the browser gets blocked and prevents any interaction in other tabs when there are notification alerts/pop up in the first tab
It doesn't block "any interaction" though, just prevents the full-screen video.
Easiest place to reproduce the JS alert is this:
https://www.w3schools.com/jsref/tryit.asp?filename=tryjsref_alert
Then try opening any video fullscreen.