jdambroise
When I go to Vivaldi -> Settings -> Privacy and Security, and then Filter Passwords I search for a website for example "delta.com" and nothing appears. I have multiple accounts with delta and when I go to
delta.commy passwords appear for auto-complete! Clicking below the auto-complete choices into Manage Passwords brings me to an in-browser password manager where I can search
delta.comand indeed the passwords appear! From what I can tell, the desktop application settings frequently do not show passwords while the browser version works better. Any help to get this working right in both places?
