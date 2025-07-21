-
PuzzleHead555
I wish Tab-Stacks' top tab (before you drill into the stack) didn't show the icon of which sub-tab was selected. I wish it just showed some sort of Solid color (randomly selected but changeable) and maybe an icon to show it was a tab stack. Because when you have a lot of tabs around that root tab-stack tab, it's hard to find it because the icon keeps changing to whatever sub-tab is selected in the tab stack.
-
yojimbo274064400
You can manual change title and colour of tab stack as described below:
⋮
Add color to Tab Stacks
To make Tab Stacks stand out and be more recognizable, you can give the stack a color, which will be seen when the stack is not in focus.
To color a stack:
- Right-click on the stack to open the context menu.
- Select Edit.
- Pick a color for the stack.
To remove the color, follow the same steps as >above, but select the last “No color” option in the >row of colors.
⋮
[Source: Tab Stacks | Vivaldi Browser Help]