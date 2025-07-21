-
Fantazilite
It'd be handy if you could configure default actions for action submenus like these. What I have in mind would operate similarly to Discord Desktop's "mute channel" option, which allows you to set a time in a submenu but defaults to indefinite when clicked directly.
Pesala Ambassador
@Fantazilite The menus can be customised to suit your workflow.
Settings, Appearance, Menu Customisation.
I clean them up to leave only functions that I use regularly. For lesser used actions there are always other methods such as shortcuts.
Fantazilite
@Pesala Oh sweet, thanks for the heads-up. Yeah, that's all I wanted.
