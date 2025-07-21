-
Hello:
I have been so frustrated on figuring out how to display both my local umbrel server as well as my local router in Vivaldi. I get pretty much the same with both.
(This site can’t be reached
http://umbrel.local/ is unreachable.
ERR_ADDRESS_UNREACHABLE)
I go into their individual settings, and there is a setting for unsecure content. I select Allow. Great, but no, it still won't work. I have ALLOWED everything I can, and still it will not work. My only solution so far is to use Brave, which works fine on both. I'd really love to go back to Vivladi. Can someone please help me with this?
Thanks, Jonathan
-
Hi,
Read and replace with your URL site.
-
yojimbo274064400
Consider reviewing solution in this thread Locations on home network not showing on iMac | Vivaldi Forum