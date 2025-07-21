Hello:

I have been so frustrated on figuring out how to display both my local umbrel server as well as my local router in Vivaldi. I get pretty much the same with both.

(This site can’t be reached

http://umbrel.local/ is unreachable.

ERR_ADDRESS_UNREACHABLE)

I go into their individual settings, and there is a setting for unsecure content. I select Allow. Great, but no, it still won't work. I have ALLOWED everything I can, and still it will not work. My only solution so far is to use Brave, which works fine on both. I'd really love to go back to Vivladi. Can someone please help me with this?

Thanks, Jonathan